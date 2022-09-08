Read full article on original website
A little drier to start the work week, but more moisture could be on the way
Trade winds are expected to increase a bit with a slight reduction in moisture, which should decrease the chances for afternoon showers Monday. However, another area of deep trade wind showers may arrive for windward areas of Maui and Hawaii Island late Monday night through Tuesday. A brief period of...
Forecast: Light winds with passing showers move in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken through Saturday, remain on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase again early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons.
Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
Flood Advisory Issued For Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Flood Advisory was issued on Saturday evening for an area of Kaʻu, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Pāhala. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the east-side of the Kaʻū district until 9:15 p.m. At...
Kauai residents look back at one the most destructive storms to hit the state
Ariel Kalua reported missing almost one year ago, family members continue to search for answers. On the anniversary of Ariel kalua's disappearance, as her adoptive parents await trial, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers.
“The love Kauai has for each other”: Remembering Hurricane Iniki 30 years later
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sept. 11, 2022, marks 30 years since the last hurricane directly hit Hawaii. Hurricane Iniki was the most powerful storm ever to devastate the islands, causing 6 deaths and more than $3 billion dollars in damages. Kauai bore the brunt of the Category Four storm, but throughout...
Update: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected
(Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
100% Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
Destruction, recovery and love: A silver lining amid chaos of Hurricane Iniki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 30 years ago, Hawaii was hit by the most destructive hurricane in recorded history. Iniki caught a lot of people by surprise on Sept. 11, 1992. The Category 4 storm was supposed to pass south of Kauai, but made a hard turn to the north. Memories from...
A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 30 years ago, Hawaii was hit by the most destructive hurricane in recorded history. Iniki caught a lot of people by surprise on Sept. 11, 1992. The Category 4 storm was supposed to pass south of Kauai, but made a hard turn to the north.
This weekend’s open house listings with Locations (September 10, 2022)
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
ABC Store Waikiki food prices in September 2022 PICS 🌴 Cheap Waikiki food?! 🌴 Oahu Hawaii travel blog
You can buy grab-and-go food at ABC Stores in Waikiki!. Of course there are tonssss of food choices in Waikiki!. Well, yet another food choice you have is grab and go at ABC Store!. There really are ABC stores on practically every block of Waikiki!. You really don’t need to...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...
Business Report: Visitor arrivals
Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot, not too cold. Wages rose but less than expected. Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades. Howard Dicus explains how population increase affects everything -- from tourism, retail sales, banking, health care, culture, education and politics. Business Report: How...
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
University of Hawaii researchers have been working on a blueprint for the state to use to sample and survey wastewater efficiently. Health officials hope these shots don't just boost immunity, but also boost interest in getting extra protection. Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students.
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
