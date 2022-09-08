ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Light winds with passing showers move in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will weaken through Saturday, remain on the lighter side through the weekend, then increase again early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward and interior areas in the afternoons.
HAWAII STATE
Residents in cleanup mode after flash flooding hits Kihei

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Much needed rain fell over the islands Thursday night and Friday, but an isolated downpour was too much for Kihei, Maui. The area was under a flash flood warning Friday afternoon after two inches of rain fell in a very short period of time. Some of that...
KIHEI, HI
Flood Advisory Issued For Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Flood Advisory was issued on Saturday evening for an area of Kaʻu, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Pāhala. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the east-side of the Kaʻū district until 9:15 p.m. At...
ENVIRONMENT
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
Kauai residents look back at one the most destructive storms to hit the state

Ariel Kalua reported missing almost one year ago, family members continue to search for answers. On the anniversary of Ariel kalua’s disappearance, as her adoptive parents await trial, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers. Mayor's Remembrance Walk honors those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. Updated: 6 hours...
HAWAII STATE
Update: Maui Flood Warning expires, flood waters gradually recede, bus service affected

(Update: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Kīhei flooding closed roads and is affecting bus service. (Update: 5:28 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022) Flooding in Kīhei is affecting two Maui Bus routes: the Kīhei Villager Route #15 and the Kīhei Islander Route #20. Flooding, road closures and increased traffic are affecting service. For the latest information, bus passengers are encouraged to check the Maui Bus app, or to visit https://mauibus.org/announcements for information about route deviations.
TRAFFIC
A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history

Ariel Kalua reported missing almost one year ago, family members continue to search for answers. On the anniversary of Ariel kalua’s disappearance, as her adoptive parents await trial, the Waimanalo community is still demanding answers. Mayor's Remembrance Walk honors those lost in the Sept. 11 attacks. Updated: 7 hours...
HAWAII STATE
This weekend’s open house listings with Locations (September 10, 2022)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Locations Hawaii and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Locations Hawaii, visit www.locationshawaii.com. Check out this week’s weekly open house listings with Locations! With nearly 250 agents and five offices...
HAWAII STATE
Weather
Environment
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...
HONOLULU, HI
Business Report: Visitor arrivals

Friday's job report was "just right" -- not too hot, not too cold. Wages rose but less than expected. Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades. Howard Dicus explains how population increase affects everything -- from tourism, retail sales, banking, health care, culture, education and politics. Business Report: How...
HAWAII STATE
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
HONOLULU, HI
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues

University of Hawaii researchers have been working on a blueprint for the state to use to sample and survey wastewater efficiently. Health officials hope these shots don't just boost immunity, but also boost interest in getting extra protection. Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students.
HONOLULU, HI

