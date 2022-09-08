ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

KLTV

Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle flipped and trapped the driver Saturday night along Highway 31 and CR 1238. State troopers responded to the accident just before 5 a.m. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?

The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
ATHENS, TX
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
LUFKIN, TX
inforney.com

Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County

Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Greg Ritchie
KLTV

Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home

CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
CROCKETT, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 2 – Sept. 9

Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond. Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX

