East Texas high school football player suffers severe head injury during homecoming game
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player has been hospitalized after suffering a head injury during a Friday night homecoming game. According to First Baptist Church Troup, Cooper Reid, a junior at Troup High Schoo, was injured during Troup's homecoming matchup against Buffalo. "We believe in...
KLTV
Person trapped in overturned vehicle on Hwy 31
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle flipped and trapped the driver Saturday night along Highway 31 and CR 1238. State troopers responded to the accident just before 5 a.m. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS Sgt. Gregg Williams.
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Is the Haunted Monkey Bridge in Athens, Texas Based on a True Story?
The bridge itself may no longer be standing, but there are plenty of creepy stories floating around in Athens, Texas about a landmark that has a strange history behind it. Over the last several decades, stories of devil worshippers in underground tunnels and ritual sacrifice have sprung up to go along with the tales of screaming monkey ghosts terrorizing anyone who visits the area at night.
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
inforney.com
Official IDs Carrollton bank robbery suspects apprehended in Smith County
Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi. Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
messenger-news.com
Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home
CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 2 – Sept. 9
Deputies charged Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier, Mississippi, with aggravated robbery. Pittman was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond. Deputies charged Stevi Spurger, 32, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Spurger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
KWTX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
East Texas law enforcement searching for woman accused of theft
UPDATE – The male suspect is in custody and the woman has been identified, according to officials. BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is looking for a woman on Thursday who is accused of theft. The Brownsboro Police Department is assisting the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to locate the woman in the pictures […]
Aryan Circle gang leader sentenced to life in prison was investigated by Smith County Sheriff’s Office, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Missouri man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for racketeering and corrupt organizations violations stemming from his membership in white supremacy prison gang, the Aryan Circle, according to US Attorney Brit Featherston. The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. […]
