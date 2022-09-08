Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
widerightnattylite.com
CYCLONE STATE: Iowa State beats Iowa, 10-7
Welcome to the Aiden Wyatt recap, where I give you my raw thoughts as the game goes on. If you don’t like it, I don’t really care. Iowa State travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Tory Taylor. Cyclones are coming off of a relaxing 42-10 win over SEMO, while Iowa recently escaped from South Dakota State. It’s a gloomy day in Iowa City (like always), Clones are 3.5-point dogs, let’s get weird.
widerightnattylite.com
2022 Game Preview II: Team Out East
Line: TOE (-3.5) Iowa State took care of business last Saturday, beating South Eastern Missouri State by a final score of 42-10. Hunter Dekkers shined in his starting debut throwing for four touchdowns. He did have one interception on a bad read but that was easily forgotten with his stellar play the rest of the afternoon.
Comments / 0