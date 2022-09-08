Welcome to the Aiden Wyatt recap, where I give you my raw thoughts as the game goes on. If you don’t like it, I don’t really care. Iowa State travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, led by Tory Taylor. Cyclones are coming off of a relaxing 42-10 win over SEMO, while Iowa recently escaped from South Dakota State. It’s a gloomy day in Iowa City (like always), Clones are 3.5-point dogs, let’s get weird.

