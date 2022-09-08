ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina match MLB battery record

By Martin Kilcoyne, Joey Schneider, Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lGML_0hn69aPC00

ST. LOUIS – Fifteen years in the making, the St. Louis Cardinals’ legendary tandem of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina matched a remarkable feat in baseball history.

Wainwright and Molina took the field Thursday for their 324th career start together. The dynamic duo is now only one start away from sole possession of the record for most starts as a battery.

For more than half of a century, the record has been held by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers, who played together 12 years in the 1960s and ’70s. While Wainwright and Molina have been teammates at the MLB level since 2005, their current run at the record began when Wainwright became a full-time starter in April 2007.

Molina marked the occasion with a big afternoon at the plate, blasting his first two home runs since returning from injury in his first pair of at-bats.

“Primetime players show up in primetime games,” said Wainwright on Molina’s performance. “He likes winning, he likes playing on winning teams and he ikes winning World Series. I think he feels that right now, and you can smell that.”

Wainwright tossed five innings, but allowed four runs and ended up with a no-decision. The Washington Nationals spoiled the historic day with an 11-6 road defeat to split a four-game series. Despite the setback, the Cardinals have enjoyed a 31-13 record since All-Star break and have dropped only one series since the turn to August.

“We know we are in a good position right now,” said Molina. “We still have a lot of baseball coming.”

If the rotation sticks as planned, Wainwright and Molina could officially set the record in the next home series, either Sept. 13 or 14, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cardinals debut epic entrance behind AC/DC hit for closer Ryan Helsley

Wainwright and Molina entered the 2022 season with a combined 305 starts, which was then fourth-most in MLB history. This season alone, the pair has already passed Red Faber and Ray Schalk of the Chicago White Sox (306) and Warren Spahn and Del Crandall of the formerly-known Boston/Milwaukee Braves (316).

An obstacle to the record emerged midseason when Molina landed on the injured list with persistent knee soreness . The 19-year backstop missed nearly a month and a half of action, putting the record chase on hold at 316 starts from June 11 to Aug. 2.

Molina has acknowledged several times that the 2022 season will be his final as a catcher with the St. Louis Cardinals and at the MLB level. Wainwright has not yet announced his future plans beyond this year but has found top form deeper into his career and earned several one-year contracts over the last few seasons.

Molina leads all Cardinals catchers with 2,211 games played, 2,162 hits, 174 home runs, 1,017 RBIs, and 18,188 innings caught. Wainwright entered the historic start third in wins (194), fourth in games started (384), and second in strikeouts (2,138) in Cardinals history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

How new rules could help and hinder the St. Louis Cardinals

The shift is gone; larger bases and pitch clocks are here. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adapt accordingly. Major League Baseball announced today that it will implement new rules for the 2023 season. The defensive shift will be a thing of the past, as will pitchers taking their sweet time between pitches. Additionally, first, second and third base will be 3 square inches larger. The St. Louis Cardinals will need to adjust their philosophies to maximize the value of these changes and mitigate their drawbacks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Warren Spahn
Person
Del Crandall
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Detroit Tigers#The Washington Nationals#Cardinals
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 2

Police search for St. Louis carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a recent carjacking. He was wearing a very distinctive shirt and investigators believe that may identify him. The brand name of the suspect’s shirt is likely referred to as “Vlone.” A 27-year-old woman was carjacked in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy