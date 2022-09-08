ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Distractify

Why Was Queen Elizabeth II a No-Show at Son Charles’ Wedding to Camilla?

On April 9, 2005, most of the British royal family gathered at Windsor Guildhall in Windsor, England, to attend the civil wedding ceremony of the then-Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles, the woman he married after divorcing Princess Diana. But one person was conspicuously absent from the ceremony: the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’ mother. So, why didn’t the queen attend Charles and Camilla’s wedding?
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Louis Tomlinson
People

Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’

A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
MOVIES
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Distractify

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy

For more than four years now, TLC viewers have watched Angela Deem fall in an out of love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from her 2018 debut in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysto her subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And you know that Angela is a 90 Day fan fave, because she’s been invited back for the spinoffs HEA Strikes Back, Love Games, Pillow Talk, 90 Days Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries. So, who is Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé dating now?
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities
AFP

'It came from the gut': New mother Jennifer Lawrence returns with 'Causeway'

When Jennifer Lawrence was offered a script about a wounded US Army engineer who returns from Afghanistan to a strained relationship with her mother, she was on a sabbatical from acting and not yet a parent. - Motherhood - But she also partly drew on her own childhood for the role in "Causeway," in which Lynsey has a fractious relationship with her unreliable mother.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?

Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
TV SERIES
In Style

Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Sheer Gown for Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut

Since welcoming her first child, a son, Cy, Jennifer Lawrence has adopted a relatively low-key lifestyle. With the exception of a handful of unintentional street style moments over the past few months, the actress has managed to stay out of the spotlight almost entirely — that is, until last night when she made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!

Jessica Simpson has hired a new photographer — her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew!. On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she models a personalized name necklace from her Jessica Simpson Style collection. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist then revealed on her Instagram Story that her daughter Maxwell was the impressive photographer behind the camera at the photo shoot.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
26K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy