Harry Styles Finally Spits Out Explanation For What Happened With Chris Pine
The singer/actor broke his silence about the controversial moment at the Venice Film Festival.
Olivia Wilde: Jason Sudeikis relationship ended 'long before' Harry Styles romance
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde says her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, was over "long before" her romance with Harry Styles. The 38-year-old actress and director denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles, 28, in the October issue of Vanity Fair. Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020...
Simon Cowell says Harry Styles 'definitely, definitely wouldn't' spit on Chris Pine
Simon Cowell is weighing in on Harry Styles and the Great Spitgate Debate. The judge and TV personality, who created the singer's breakout band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010, has come to Styles' defense after rumors swirled that the star hocked a loogie on Chris Pine at the Venice premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Why Was Queen Elizabeth II a No-Show at Son Charles’ Wedding to Camilla?
On April 9, 2005, most of the British royal family gathered at Windsor Guildhall in Windsor, England, to attend the civil wedding ceremony of the then-Prince Charles to Camilla Parker Bowles, the woman he married after divorcing Princess Diana. But one person was conspicuously absent from the ceremony: the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’ mother. So, why didn’t the queen attend Charles and Camilla’s wedding?
Child star Jennette McCurdy: ‘It took a long time to realise I was glad my mom died’
The former Nickelodeon star quit acting in her 20s after years spent trying to meet the impossible expectations of her mother. Now she’s revealing the truth in an explosive new memoir
Lea Michele wore a different finale dress to Beanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl' on Broadway — and it sparked a conversation about 'fatphobia'
"Glee" star Lea Michele replaced Beanie Feldstein, who said she was leaving earlier than she expected, in the role of Fanny Brice in June.
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere
Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
Disney Shows Off First Looks at ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, ‘Snow White’ and ‘Little Mermaid’
A trio of anticipated live-action Disney films took center stage at D23, with looks at the new Lion King prequel, Snow White and The Little Mermaid. Filmmaker Barry Jenkins showed off a look (and revealed the title) of his upcoming Lion King take, with Mufasa: Lion King bowing in 2024. Jenkins also revealed it follow the rise of Mufasa and feature young versions of characters Timon, Pumbaa and Rafiki. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will return as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Inside Out' Sequel, Alien Movie 'Elio' Set at PixarFirst 'Haunted Mansion' Footage Hits D23'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Disenchanted'...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Angela Deem Seems Awfully Flirty With Her New Friend Billy
For more than four years now, TLC viewers have watched Angela Deem fall in an out of love on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, from her 2018 debut in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Daysto her subsequent appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. And you know that Angela is a 90 Day fan fave, because she’s been invited back for the spinoffs HEA Strikes Back, Love Games, Pillow Talk, 90 Days Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries. So, who is Angela Deem of 90 Day Fiancé dating now?
King Charles III Will Soon Replace the Late Queen Elizabeth II on British Money and Stamps
Much is changing now that Queen Elizabeth II has died and her eldest son has ascended to the throne as King Charles III —including British currency. Charles will eventually appear on new money in the U.K., another new reality to which Brits will need to adjust. Article continues below...
U.K.・
'It came from the gut': New mother Jennifer Lawrence returns with 'Causeway'
When Jennifer Lawrence was offered a script about a wounded US Army engineer who returns from Afghanistan to a strained relationship with her mother, she was on a sabbatical from acting and not yet a parent. - Motherhood - But she also partly drew on her own childhood for the role in "Causeway," in which Lynsey has a fractious relationship with her unreliable mother.
Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?
Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Sheer Gown for Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut
Since welcoming her first child, a son, Cy, Jennifer Lawrence has adopted a relatively low-key lifestyle. With the exception of a handful of unintentional street style moments over the past few months, the actress has managed to stay out of the spotlight almost entirely — that is, until last night when she made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.
Kyle Shares an Update on His Life After 'Love Is Blind': "I've Never Wanted to Get Married More" (EXCLUSIVE)
When Kyle Abrams signed up for Love Is Blind at the behest of his mom and sister, he never imagined his life would be, in the words of Will Smith, flip-turned upside down. But that's exactly what happened when Season 2 premiered on Netflix and he found unexpected reality TV fame. And maybe, just maybe, true love?
Jessica Simpson's Daughter, 10, Is Photographer Behind Mom's Style Shoot - See the Incredible Shot!
Jessica Simpson has hired a new photographer — her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew!. On Thursday, the 42-year-old singer shared a new photo of herself on Instagram in which she models a personalized name necklace from her Jessica Simpson Style collection. The "I Wanna Love You Forever" artist then revealed on her Instagram Story that her daughter Maxwell was the impressive photographer behind the camera at the photo shoot.
JoJo Siwa talks joining HSMTMTS as queer character: 'This was such a special role'
JoJo Siwa grew up as a fan of High School Musical, so when she got the call to join High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in a guest starring role this season, she said yes without asking any questions about what role she'd play. "I immediately was like, 'Yes,...
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Real Reason He Got In Such Shape For 'Weird Al' Movie
The actor also tried his hand at the accordion to convincingly portray the singer.
