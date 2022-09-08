During the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Brian Daboll was shown yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones after a turnover. This feeling that you are feeling, New York Giants fans, is called hope. For the first time in six years, the Giants opened up their season with a victory. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20 following a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, a made two-point conversion, and a missed game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock. But, it was far from an easy win for new head coach Brian Daboll.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO