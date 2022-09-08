ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
New Orleans, LA
FanSided

Cowboys fans reach new low, throw trash at Dak Prescott running off field with injury

Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ season-opener with a hand injury but classless fans in Dallas threw trash at the quarterback as he ran to the locker room. On a night at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys managed only three points in a 16-point loss with poor offensive play across the board and run defense most akin to broken saloon doors hanging open on one hinge, the ugliest thing that happened somehow still came from the fans.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Best memes and Tweets after Packers get drop kicked by Vikings in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers’ bad luck in Week 1 continued, as the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. Last year, the Green Bay Packers had the worst possible start to their season, falling 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They did not reach the low of that game, but they did not fare any better in their 2022 season-opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
HUNTINGTON, WV
FanSided

Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Bears have already given NFL blueprint for how to stop Trey Lance

The rainy conditions played a factor, but after Week 1, it looks like the Chicago Bears gave the NFL a blueprint for stopping Trey Lance. Going into Week 1, the talk centered around two topics when it came to the 49ers visiting the Bears. First, Chicago was supposed to be bad, and second, the matchup of Justin Fields vs. fellow draft mate Trey Lance.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers pays Justin Jefferson a massive compliment in postgame handshakes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson some huge praise after their Week 1 matchup. The Minnesota Vikings entered a new era this season, as they have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell and a new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But, the offense was essentially the same, led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In Week 1 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jefferson made a statement.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

The Brian Daboll-Daniel Jones marriage looks toxic at best even in a win

During the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Brian Daboll was shown yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones after a turnover. This feeling that you are feeling, New York Giants fans, is called hope. For the first time in six years, the Giants opened up their season with a victory. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20 following a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, a made two-point conversion, and a missed game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock. But, it was far from an easy win for new head coach Brian Daboll.
NFL
FanSided

What’s the deal with Ezekiel Elliott’s new helmet?

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott debuted a new helmet on Sunday Night Football and it raised some questions with a vastly different look. If you’ve been watching Ezekiel Elliott line up in the backfield from his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and throughout his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, there has never been a change with his helmet. He’d worn the Riddell SpeedFlex helmet consistently throughout that entire time.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Cardinals magic number, explained: St. Louis closes in on playoffs (UPDATED)

The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on a playoff spot, as the Milwaukee Brewers fade in the NL Wild Card chase. But just when should we expect the Cards to clinch?. A magical Cardinals season is expected to end in the postseason appearance — and hopefully in World Series glory if baseball fans in St. Louis have their way. Trade deadline acquisitions Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana have improved what looked to be a major weakness in the rotation, and Jack Flaherty just returned from injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

