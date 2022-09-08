Royal Family Rushes to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side After She’s Placed ‘Under Medical Supervision’ Over Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.’s longest-running monarch, is under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health. The condition is serious enough that the 96-year-old Queen’s children and grandchildren have traveled to be by her side, including her son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princes William and Harry.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a statement Thursday morning. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained at Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, also remained in Windsor.

News of the Queen’s declining health had an immediate ripple effect around the U.K. The current session of parliament was paused to announce the Queen’s status, and the traditional ceremony of the Changing of the Guard, held at Buckingham Palace, was subsequently canceled.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” the U.K.’s new prime minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer added, “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, in June. Earlier this week, she presided over the inducted of Truss, the U.K.’s incoming prime minister, who is succeeding Boris Johnson in office. The royal was photographed at the event on Tuesday, leading to speculation about what has transpired since.

A detailed plan, dubbed “Operation London Bridge,” is in place in the event of the Queen’s death. According to the plan, the Queen will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for three days, where members of the public can visit her coffin in Westminster Hall. The royal family will announce the plans for the funeral, to be held within 10 days of her death.