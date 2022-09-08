Read full article on original website
KLTV
SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students. East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of...
KWTX
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana. His girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz was also arrested Tuesday evening and is likely facing charges for allegedly helping him escape. Zuniga escaped from the Houston County Jail early Wednesday morning. Deputies say he...
fox44news.com
Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana
HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
KLTV
Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
messenger-news.com
Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home
CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Several injured after Lake Palestine boat crash on Labor Day
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after two bass boats collided on Lake Palestine on Labor Day. According to officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, a call came in around 11:42 a.m. that there had been a collision involving two boats in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Five people were […]
KWTX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
Rent This Historic Apartment In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
Living downtown in any city is something I think everyone should do at least once in their life. Doing it in Downtown Nacogdoches with its vibrant downtown shops and restaurants is a golden opportunity. You can wake up every morning just a stone's throw away from Festival Park. A short...
ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
Crockett Police seeking information after 5 reported catalytic converter thefts
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Crockett Police Department are looking for information after five different catalytic converter thefts were reported in recent weeks. Several of the reports came from Toyota trucks, and officials are asking for information on a vehicle they said is suspected in a theft that occurred near Davy Crockett Memorial […]
