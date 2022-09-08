ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

KLTV

SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin University announced Friday that some of their buildings on campus will be demolished in order to create new, modern facilities for their students. East College Dining Hall, Hall 16, And May’s Hall all face being demolished as SFA plans to upgrade some of...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana. His girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz was also arrested Tuesday evening and is likely facing charges for allegedly helping him escape. Zuniga escaped from the Houston County Jail early Wednesday morning. Deputies say he...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Escaped inmate, girlfriend arrested in Corsicana

HOUSTON COUNTY / CORSICANA, Texas (FOX 44) – An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail and his girlfriend have been arrested in Corsicana. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that 31-year-old Miguel Alejandro Zuniga escaped early Wednesday morning – allegedly with the help of his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz. Zuniga was caught in Corsicana by the Police Department at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ortiz was also taken into custody by Corsicana PD at about 7:20 p.m. in Crockett.
CORSICANA, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Crockett, TX
KLTV

Palestine man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Anderson County killed a Palestine man on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jacob Daniels was traveling northeast on State Highway 79 when he apparently crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner truck-tractor towing a trailer that was traveling southwest.
PALESTINE, TX
messenger-news.com

Keisha’s Cafe in Crockett Searches for a New Home

CROCKETT – For the last two years, Keisha’s Cafe in downtown Crockett has served customers from a prime spot on the corner of the square. Housed in a historical building, the small but cozy restaurant has tempted diners with both comfort food and sometimes, exotic and unique offerings.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KWTX

Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

19 ON SCENE: Family's 'dream home' destroyed in massive blaze near Bullard

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Cherokee County and Smith County fire departments worked together together to extinguish a large house fire Wednesday morning. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out around 8:40 a.m., off Farm-to-Market Road 2493, south of Bullard. The National Weather Service also reports a tree fell on a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was parked as officials work to control traffic at the scene of the fire.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s

For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
LUFKIN, TX
NewsBreak
