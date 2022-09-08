Read full article on original website
Race-Spec & Restored MGA Roadster Selling On PCarmarket
This sleek ‘60s roadster is a well-built racing vehicle. When you think about the 1960s most people might picture Corvette’s, Cobras, Mustangs, or Ferraris racing around the track at high speeds. In fact, the Cobras and Ferraris had a bit of a history with each other, or at least the men who made them do. However, there is one brand that almost always gets pushed out of the conversation in a manner that overlooks all of the great accomplishments of their automobiles. That manufacturer is MG, known for their incredibly small sports cars and unique styling. Want some proof that this company can wrestle with the best of them?
Autoweek.com
Toyota Gazoo Racing Gives WEC Field the Ol' 1-2 at 6 Hours of Fuji
The Toyota Gazoo Racing team of drivers Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa took care of business in the Hypercar class on Sunday in Japan to set the stage for a winner-take-all championship race. Toyota Gazoo Racing No. 8 car finsihed 1-2 at the World Endurance Championship's 6 Hours...
racer.com
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
Autoweek.com
Why F1 Teams Are Against Colton Herta Super License Exemption
Herta has emerged as a candidate for an AlphaTauri seat in Formula 1. However Herta lacks the 40 points that are required by the FIA in order to earn a Super Licence that would allow him to compete in F1. The FIA has the power to grant an exemption to...
Team USA Wins a SailGP Race Series for the First Time
Team USA yesterday won the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix, its first SailGP event victory in the league’s three seasons. The Americans celebrated the victory, arguably in the most extreme racing conditions of the series, as if they’d won the America’s Cup. For good reason. The team, lodged near the bottom of the season’s roster, had come into the event in a serious funk. Many analysts wondered why they had fared so poorly over the last three seasons, given their strong sailors. They had even had a miserable race in their homeport of Chicago in June. “Certainly all the fans...
Autoweek.com
Hamilton Downplays F1 Rumors that Ricciardo Is Coming for His Mercedes Seat
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has batted away speculation that Mercedes is planning ahead for the seven time world champion's retirement. Rumors at Monza—site of this weekend's F1 Italian Grand Prix—are strongly linking McLaren soon-to-be-free-agent Daniel Ricciardo, who seems unable to secure a race seat for 2023, with the reserve role at Mercedes for 2023.
Autoweek.com
Will Power Sticks to the Script to Win Second NTT IndyCar Series Championship
Team Penske's Will Power needed to finish at least third in Sunday's race to close out the competition, and he did exactly that. The win and second career championship for Power came one day after he broke Mario Andretti's all-time record for Indy car poles with No. 68. Defending series...
Greatest Fighter Pilots in Aviation History
A critical failure but a popular success, the movie “Top Gun” illustrates what seems to be an undeniable truth, fighter pilots are a separate breed. They are exceedingly driven risk-takers, with athletic prowess and quick intelligence. Often, they are Tom Cruise cocky. (If you’re a fan, these are Tom Cruise’s biggest and best movies.) And […]
