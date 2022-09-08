Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Q&A with Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus, 2022 fall Lawnparties headliner
On Sept. 11, Princeton’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Social Committee will host indie rock band Hippo Campus as the headliner for fall Lawnparties. The Daily Princetonian sat down with Zach Sutton, the group’s lead bass player, to discuss the band’s history, life as a musician, and what students can expect for Sunday’s performance.
Women’s soccer held scoreless for second straight match, loses 2–0 at home to LSU
Women’s soccer (4–0–2 overall, 0–0–0 Ivy) dropped a tough match 2–0 to visiting Louisiana State (5–1–2 overall, 0–0–0 Southeastern) on Thursday night. Forward Angelina Thoreson and midfielder Wasila Diwura-Soale each scored for LSU, who were undefeated on the season before a loss Sunday against Rutgers (8—0—0).
