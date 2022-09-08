ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Princetonian

Q&A with Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus, 2022 fall Lawnparties headliner

On Sept. 11, Princeton’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Social Committee will host indie rock band Hippo Campus as the headliner for fall Lawnparties. The Daily Princetonian sat down with Zach Sutton, the group’s lead bass player, to discuss the band’s history, life as a musician, and what students can expect for Sunday’s performance.
PRINCETON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy