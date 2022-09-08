Last Thursday, the University announced a new expansion of the financial aid program, set to begin in Fall 2023. Under this program, most families making up to a total of $100,000 will be eligible to receive assistance covering the entire cost of a student’s expenses at Princeton. The University will also eliminate the student contribution — $3,500 that aid-receiving students are currently expected to contribute themselves.

