Daily Princetonian
Campus community reacts to Princeton’s decision to expand financial aid
Last Thursday, the University announced a new expansion of the financial aid program, set to begin in Fall 2023. Under this program, most families making up to a total of $100,000 will be eligible to receive assistance covering the entire cost of a student’s expenses at Princeton. The University will also eliminate the student contribution — $3,500 that aid-receiving students are currently expected to contribute themselves.
Daily Princetonian
Students rock in the rain at fall Lawnparties
Despite a gloomy forecast, fall Lawnparties drew crowds of students to the main stage on the Frist North Lawn, who joined in dancing and singing along to the headlining indie rock outfit, Hippo Campus, on Sunday, Sept. 11. Equipped with umbrellas and rain coats, students braved the rain in order to partake in the Princeton tradition.
Daily Princetonian
Q&A with Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus, 2022 fall Lawnparties headliner
On Sept. 11, Princeton’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Social Committee will host indie rock band Hippo Campus as the headliner for fall Lawnparties. The Daily Princetonian sat down with Zach Sutton, the group’s lead bass player, to discuss the band’s history, life as a musician, and what students can expect for Sunday’s performance.
