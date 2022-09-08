ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kat & Alex: September Country Rookie of the Month

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Since the release of their debut single, “How Many Times,” in 2020, married country -Latin duo Kat & Alex (Kat Luna and Alex Garrido) have set out on a path that is thoroughly their own, with bilingual lyrics and a genre-blending style that harmonizes variants of country, R&B and both American and Latin pop.

Garrido and Luna were first introduced to mass audiences via a stint auditioning on American Idol ’s 18th season. Their love story, and their Hispanic heritage, have been key entry points drawing fans to their music. Luna is a Miami native and first-generation American from a Cuban family, while Garrido, of Puerto Rican descent, grew up in Georgia and moved to Miami by middle school. Last year, Luna and Garrido were married, and also celebrated their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry.

Now, they are set to release Side A of their self-titled EP for Sony Music Nashville on Sept. 16. They wrote all but one song on the seven-track project, which includes “Let’s Find a Bar,” “I Want It All” and “Still in It.”

“We’ve been working on this project for two years, so this has been our baby for a while,” Luna tells Billboard . Garrido adds, “We have so many songs that we’ve fallen in love with — songs we’ve written, songs we’ve had pitched to us — to the point that if they didn’t make this EP, they could definitely come out on a future project.”

Kat & Alex have released Spanish iterations of their singles, including “Mi Casa” (“We Bought a House”), “Tomemos Un Trago” (“Let’s Find a Bar”), and “Yo Quiero Amarte” (“I Want It All”), as well as Spanish-English language versions of country hits such as Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.” Their “Humble and Kind” cover earned the support of McGraw himself, who shared it on his TikTok page and added, “I’ve always felt Humble & Kind was such a universal song…thanx @katandalex for covering it!” (Two weeks after the release of Side A , the duo plans to release a fully Spanish version of the EP.)

Kat & Alex are building upon the work of many breakthrough Latin-country artists spanning the last half-century. Johnny Rodriguez made his Billboard Country Songs debut with “Pass Me By (If You’re Only Passing Through)” in 1972 and followed with six chart-topping hits, including “You Always Come Back (to Hurting Me). Freddy Fender released 1975’s smash country and pop hit “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” (which earned single of the year honors from the Country Music Association Awards) and followed that with additional chart-toppers including “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” Linda Ronstadt launched a multi-genre career which included Hot Country Songs chart hits such as “When Will I Be Loved,” won the Academy of Country Music Awards’ most promising female vocalist honor in 1974, and also paid tribute to her heritage with the album Canciones de Mi Padre , a project of traditional Mariachi music. Rick Trevino and The Mavericks earned a string of entries on the Billboard Country charts in the 1990s, with the Mavericks earning CMA Awards’ vocal group of the year in 1995 and 1996.

More recently, The Last Bandoleros (which includes Diego and Emilio Navaira IV, sons of the late Tejano artist Emilio Navaira) inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2016. And in current day, Kat & Alex are part of a new group of country artists celebrating their Latino heritage, including Sammy Arriaga, Angie K, Valerie Ponzio, Frank Ray and Leah Turner. “There are so many of us out there and we’re here for representing it in whatever capacity,” Garrido says. “There are so many legends who came before us, from Freddy Fender to the Mavericks to Rick Trevino and we’re just honored to be able to do this. It’s a blessing and we are so grateful.”

Billboard caught up with Kat & Alex to discuss their upcoming project, their musical origins and more.

You worked primarily with producer Brad Hill on this project. How did you connect with him?

Garrido: We had just finished American Idol and were in Miami, and literally, this was in March 2020. We knew we wanted to pursue our dreams in Nashville and I had been following a few people on Instagram, some people from Big Loud, people from other parts of the industry. There was a song I loved called “Giving You Up” by Kameron Marlowe and Brad produced that. I reached out to Brad and told him I would love to try working together. He responded and said he liked our sound. We ended up coming to Nashville, and it was just a match made in heaven.

You are signed with The AMG and Rob Beckham for management. How did you end up signing with them?

Luna: Rachel Buchanan was Rob’s assistant, and she heard our music and told him about it. We met with him and on the spot, he asked to work with us. Very quickly, we also signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell [Nashville] in September 2020, and then with Sony Music Nashville for our label deal. It is just surreal how fast everything happened.

Do either of you come from musical families?

Luna: My mom is a pediatric nurse and my dad works in aviation. No one in my family is a musician, so when I came to them at a very young age, telling them this is what I want to do for the rest of my life, they were very shocked at first — but they have always been supportive, from the very beginning. They would take me to practices and performances. My grandma would blast songs by Whitney Houston, just these powerful vocalists. And then my grandfather, he’s a Cuban cowboy — that’s what I call him. He was always listening to Celia Cruz, but also Garth Brooks, and he would ride horses on the farm. So I always heard Latin and country music growing up.

Garrido: I was three years old when I moved to Georgia, and that influenced me big time, just growing up with that Southern hospitality. I only spoke Spanish as a baby and a young kid, and started learning English in school, in preschool and kindergarten. And country music was just on the radio everywhere. My dad served 32 years in the military, and my family made sacrifices when he had to go overseas. That’s where I learned discipline and hard work.

How did the two of you meet?

Luna: I saw him onstage at church and it was like love at first sight. We didn’t meet that day; it took like two months. My friend looked him up on Instagram and I followed him. He commented on one of my song covers. He did not slide into the DMs, which was good!

Garrido: I left a public comment asking if she wanted to collaborate some time.

Luna: We went to a park in Miami and sang, and it was just this instant connection. Then we sang “Shallow” and we kept messing up on purpose and kept meeting up to try to get the video done, but we realized it was also a way to hang out more. And we fell in love just doing that song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝕂𝔸𝕋 & 𝔸𝕃𝔼𝕏 (@katandalex)

You have put out all these videos of yourselves performing songs in Spanish and you’ve received a lot of support from artists such as Tim McGraw. What have been your favorite fan responses?

Garrido: My favorite fan comments are when people tell us, “We can now share this music with our family members who don’t speak English. Now we have not only our English version we can listen to, but a version that our families can listen to.” That is so special, because Kat and I have loved country music from a young age — and it is a storytelling genre, telling songs about real life, faith, family, things everyone can relate to.

Elvie Shane has a song called “My Boy” and there is a version of it that is “My Girl.” People have tagged us in it and said, “We have a Quinceañera coming up” — which is like a Hispanic Sweet 16 party, but it’s for a girl who is 15. We had a woman tag us a few times and ask for a Spanish version of that song, and we’re working with Elvie on a couple of lyrics to translate that, and maybe even see if he wants to do a collaboration to make it a special moment.

Who is on your bucket list to collaborate with?

Luna: Chris Stapleton would be a dream, because his voice is just so unreal. Also, Luke Bryan was a big reason why we considered working as a duo. When we auditioned for American Idol , he asked us, “If you were a duo, what would you call yourselves?” and encouraged us to perform together. So a collaboration with Luke might be fitting.

You wrote nearly every song on this album, except for “Marry You,” which was written by Maren Morris and the late producer/songwriter busbee. You turned it into a duet and added Latin rhythms to it. What made you want to record it?

Garrido: Before coming to Nashville, I was looking at producers who were doing influential work in Nashville. Brad [Hill] was one of them, but another was busbee. When we came across this demo during a pitch meeting, we loved Maren’s voice singing on the demo, and then we asked who wrote the song. We always like to find out who wrote a song after we hear it, because we don’t want it to influence our decisions. But we loved this song and he’s just left behind a legacy through his work. So what you’re hearing on that track is 99.9%. busbee, with like a 0.01% that we added a couple little things to just give it a little like Latin flair.

Luna: I think this song is so special and we just hope we are doing his name justice by putting this song out, and we’re really honored to be able to do so.

What are some of your must-haves when you are touring?

Luna: I have my pillow that is shaped like a shark, because I love the ocean. I have to get my Starbucks coffee every morning

Garrido: I’m pretty easy. I usually just borrow her snacks.

What else is on your bucket list?

Garrido: We just want to keep going and reaching more people. That’s the goal: bringing people together through music.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Producers and Stars Discuss Fox’s New Country Drama, ‘Monarch,’ Where Music Reigns in a Chaotic World

“I’ve been surrounded by divas my entire life and I’m probably the biggest one of them all,” says top Nashville manager Jason Owen with a robust laugh, explaining why he was beyond qualified to serve as one of the executive producers on Monarch, the deliciously soapy new Fox series premiering Sunday (Sept. 11) that chronicles the musical exploits and over-the-top misadventures of country music’s fictional first family. Starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins as Dottie and Albie Roman – the matriarch and patriarch of the multi-generational Roman family – the frothy melodrama often strains credulity. But there were some areas where...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Brett James Talks ‘Greatest Songwriting Day’ With Kenny Chesney on Behind the Setlist Podcast

Brett James has spent countless days co-writing with a who’s who of Nashville musicians and songwriters, crafting songs that would be recorded by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley. One day stands out as perhaps his most fruitful songwriting session: writing with Kenny Chesney at the country star’s house on the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Two days after getting a call from Chesney, James was with the country singer on St. John on a December evening. “We smelled that salt there and felt the warm breeze and went out and had some...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Tyler Childers, Julie Roberts, Jamey Johnson & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton, “9 to 5” In 1980, music legend Dolly Parton released the titular song to the soundtrack of the anthemic, working woman’s film 9 to 5 (which she starred in alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin). With it, Parton unleashed a musical warning shot that called to account the injustices women face in the workplace. Here, the song’s original peppy vibe gets a slowed down, soulful remake, thanks to Parton’s collaboration with Kelly Clarkson — as well as the production...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Billboard

Dolly Parton Plans ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Greatest Hits Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Dolly Parton fans are getting their Christmas gift early this year. On Thursday (Sept. 8), the country icon announced the release of a 23-track albums of her favorite songs, titled Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection. The collection — which is set to be released on Nov. 18 this year — will feature recordings spanning from 1971 through 2020, with new liner notes from respected author and journalist Robert K. Oermann, who also collaborated with Parton on her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The album includes Parton’s collaborations with Kenny Rogers (“Islands in the Stream”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chris Tomlin & Erica Campbell to Co-Host 2022 GMA Dove Awards

Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin are set to host the 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards, Billboard has learned. The GMA Dove Awards ceremony will be held in person on Oct. 18 in Nashville and will be broadcast Oct. 21 on TBN. Among this year’s top nominees are for King & Country, Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans, Anne Wilson and more. Tomlin, a 27-time GMA Dove Award winner, has earned 10 No. 1 Billboard Christian Airplay hits and has had eight albums lift to the pinnacle of Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart. On Sept. 9, he will release his latest album, Always. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Saucy Santana, Cavetown, Fletcher & More

In need of some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Saucy Santana’s banging new single to Cavetown’s reflective new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Saucy Santana, “I’m Too Much” He may be declaring that he’s “too much” on his new single, but don’t get it twisted — Saucy Santana is everything. The bouncing new track from the rising hip-hop phenom is the exact kind of...
MUSIC
Billboard

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Breaks Top 10 Longevity Record on Billboard 200 Chart

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album has broken the record for the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart among albums by a singular artist. The former No. 1 set collects an 86th nonconsecutive week in the top 10 on the chart (dated Sept. 17, rising from No. 5 to No. 2), surpassing the 85 nonconsecutive weeks tallied by Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled album in 1962-64. The latter album spent seven nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 1962-63 and included the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “If I Had a Hammer.” Dangerous debuted atop the Jan....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Rick Trevino
Person
Freddy Fender
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Leah Turner
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Johnny Rodriguez
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Maren Morris
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Kane Brown, NAV, Ari Lennox and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Kane Brown is back in the saddle, NAV throws a swanky party and Ari Lennox fully arrives. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Kane Brown, Different Man  Consistency has always been key for Kane Brown, a country music A-lister who, despite having not released a proper full-length since 2018’s chart-topping Experiment, has been a steady presence as a singles artist and collaborator...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion & Christopher ‘YC’ Pearson Tie for Songwriter of the Year at 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Christopher “YC” Pearson tied as songwriter of the year at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Each songwriter co-wrote three of BMI’s most performed R&B/hip-hop songs. Megan Thee Stallion co-wrote her hits “Body,” “Cry Baby” and “Thot Shit.” YC co-wrote Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” and “Wockesha” and Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood” (featuring Lil Durk). The private event was hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, and Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). The award for song of the year went to the Justin Bieber smash “Peaches,” featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker & More Are Hitting the Ballroom for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

The news is out! The celebrity hopefuls for Dancing With the Stars season 31 was revealed on Thursday (Sept. 8) and features bold-faced names from television, social media, reality TV and music. American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, country singer Jessie James Decker and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Shangela will both appear on the show to complete for the coveted mirrorball trophy in season 31. “The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball,” the season six Idol champ shared on Instagram. The...
TV SHOWS
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Country Radio#Country Music Association#United Nations#Kat Alex#Latin#American#Hispanic#Cuban#Puerto Rican#Sony#Spanish
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (Sept. 10)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Making Wishes Come True This week, Maluma surprised one of his younger fans, named Bastian, with a new house in Colombia. “Dreams come true, welcome to your new home Bastian,” the Colombian singer shared on Instagram. Bastian is a cancer patient who’s been a fan of Maluma for a while now, according to La Opinion. “I am going to say a few words. Fight for your dreams, dreams...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ozzy Osbourne Says ‘I Know That I Can Get Back Onstage’ Ahead of NFL Halftime Performance Return

It’s been a rough few years for heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne. Between surgeries to treat a staph infection in 2018, the reveal of his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2019, a pneumonia battle that was followed by a fall at home in 2020 as well as a major neck surgery in June and a positive COVID-19 diagnosis this year, the Blizzard of Ozz has been snowed under by health issues. But on Thursday night (Sept. 8), the metal master is slated to put on his first U.S. performance in more than two years when he plays halftime during the NFL 2022-23...
NFL
Billboard

From Kane Brown to Ozzy Osbourne, What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

We’ve reached the end of another week, music lovers, and with it comes a new slate of fall music releases. This week’s batch of new music spans all types of genres, from country to R&B to rock, and we here at Billboard want to know which release you’re loving most. Kane Brown dropped his third album, Different Man, and while the studio set is rooted in Southern country, the singer branches out into the sounds of folk-pop (“Thank God” with his wife Katelyn Brown) and R&B (third single “Grand”) in between more traditional offerings such as lead single “One Mississippi,” “Like...
MUSIC
Billboard

Marshmello Is Remixing ‘Monday Night Football’ Theme Song as ESPN’s NFL Music Curator

ESPN has enlisted Marshmello ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season to remix the classic Monday Night Football theme song. The helmeted DJ will release the first-ever remix of the “Heavy Action” theme song on Monday night’s (Sept. 12) NFL broadcast across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+, during the season opener between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m. ET. “Working with ESPN is a dream come true as Monday Night Football and the NFL have been a part of my life ever since I can remember,” Marshmello said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to put my own spin on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

John Legend & Zedd Have Key Roles in 2022 Emmy Broadcast

Two top music stars will have key roles in the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on Monday Sept. 12. John Legend will perform “Pieces” from his new album Legend over the In Memoriam segment. Also, Zedd will DJ for the evening, a role that has gained prominence on awards shows in recent years. The song performed over the In Memoriam spot on awards shows is usually well-known. On the Primetime Emmys in 2020, for example, H.E.R. performed Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The previous year, Halsey sang “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman. Both songs were No. 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Joe Jonas Teams Up With Khalid for ‘Devotion’ End Credit Song ‘Not Alone’: Hear a Teaser

Joe Jonas announced Friday (Sept. 9) that he and Khalid have collaborated on “Not Alone,” their new single in the upcoming feature film Devotion. In his Instagram caption, the Jonas Brothers singer reveals the track, which was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv, will be used in the end credits of the Korean War epic, but the video itself gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect from the ballad. “You’re callin’ out my name/ You are not alone/ I’ll watch over you/ Won’t let you go/ You’ve gotta know/ You’re not alone,” the two stars sing as clips...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Fridayy Scores First Chart Hit With DJ Khaled Collab ‘God Did’

Philadelphia rapper Fridayy had not appeared on a Billboard chart before the latest Sept. 10-dated rankings, but now he’s officially a Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker. The title track from DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy, debuts at No. 17 on the Hot 100 with 17.1 million U.S. streams, 1.4 million radio airplay audience impressions and 8,000 downloads sold in its opening week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1), according to Luminate. The album, as previously reported, launches as DJ Khaled fourth Billboard 200 No. 1, with 107,500 equivalent album units. While Fridayy earns his first Hot...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ozuna, Bizarrap & More: Billboard Latin Music Week Unveils Superstar Concerts & Intimate Showcases

Billboard unveiled the schedule of performances taking place during Latin Music Week — which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami — on Thursday (Sept. 8). Set to take place throughout the week, the lineup of events includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Ozuna and Mariah Angeliq. BRESH will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s artistic neighborhood of Wynwood. Additionally, an exclusive NFT collaboration between Intel Evo and Billboard will launch to support Latin Music Week and the R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event....
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy