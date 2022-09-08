Read full article on original website
Related
Moving Out 2 Playable Platforms
Moving Out 2 will be playable on the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
How to Earn the Orb of Power in Disney Dreamlight Valley
How to earn the orb of power in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.16
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.16
What is the Max Power Level in Destiny 2?
Here is everything you need to know concerning the updated max Power Level in Destiny 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football Manager 2023 Release Date Announced
Here's a breakdown of all of the release details for Football Manager 2023.
Rocket League Season 8 Patch Notes
Rocket League Season 8 patch notes are now live including the new Honda Civic Type R.
How to Get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 Drops
Here's how to get YouTube Gaming Madden 23 drops during live streams for Ultimate Kickoff.
Warzone YouTuber Reveals Sneaky Pick for Top LMG
Call of Duty Warzone has always had some great LMGs. The Bruen, The FINN and now today The UGM-8. The large ammo capacity has been something that catches every players eyes, despite its slow movement speed. When looking at which LMG to choose, sometimes its nice to pick one that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Temtem Patch 1.0: What's New
The early access period for the new game Temtem is finally over. Starting now, Temtem is entering update 1.0, the start of the game.
Ubisoft+ is Free for a Limited Time
Ubisoft+, the studio's own game subscription service, is currently free — but only for a short time.
Pokémon GO September Prime Gaming Rewards Listed
Be sure to catch this first in-game item bundle of the month before Pokémon GO's Psychic Spectacular closes Monday, Sept. 12.
Tower of Fantasy Mirroria Sneak Peek Trailer Released
Here's a breakdown of what to expect with the Tower of Fantasy Vera expansion's Mirroria zone.
When Does Destiny 2 Season of Plunder End?
With Destiny 2's Season of Plunder off to a successful start, Guardians want to know when it will end.
Short, Sweet, But Little to Complete in Kaichu — The Kaiju Dating Sim
Kaichu may underwhelm, but it's charming enough and blissfully brief.
How to Get Climbing Gear in Temtem
Temtem players might be wondering how they can get climbing gear
When Does Warzone Rebirth Quads End?
Activison's choice to have a map rotation in Call of Duty: Warzone angered many fans of the series as it didn't allow for them to play on their favorite maps, most noticeably the popular Rebirth Island. On Friday it was revealed that Rebirth Island would be coming back for a quads-only mode, leaving many players to wonder just how long they had to experience Rebirth Island with their friends.
Splatoon 3's Story Mode Explained
The details on Splatoon 3's story mode in Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel.
505 Games to Showcase Stray Blade, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and More at TGS 2022
Publisher 505 Games have announced that they'll be showcase a number of games at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022.
How to Watch the Ubisoft Forward Broadcast
Ubisoft has announced the date of its next Forward Broadcast. The event is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 A.M. E.T.
NBA 2K23 Download Size: Current and Next Gen
NBA 2K23 download size for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0