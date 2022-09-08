Read full article on original website
French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall
PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips (PHG.AS), as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe.
US News and World Report
Suspect in Canada Stabbing Spree Dies of Apparently Self-Inflicted Wounds -Report
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier...
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
US News and World Report
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report
Small Plane With Three Crew on Board Missing in Congo, Minister Says
Small Plane With Three Crew on Board Missing in Congo, Minister Says. BUKAVU, Demcratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A small plane carrying three crew and some cargo failed to reach its destination of Kasese airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and searches are underway to find it, a provincial transport minister said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Power Drops in Northeast Ukraine Region, Governor Says
(Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices. "Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."
More classified documents may be missing in Trump probe, US prosecutors say
Donald Trump's team might be still holding back some of the classified records removed from the White House during the former president's last days in office, US prosecutors have warned.The prosecutors demanded an investigation into what they called a potential national security risk with the former president allegedly not returning all the papers even after searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.The revelation was made in a Justice Department court filing asking US district judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the Federal Bureau of Information (FBI) at Mr Trump's estate last...
US News and World Report
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Reuters Journalist During U.S. Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
US News and World Report
Fifteen Killed, Hundreds of Houses Burned in Eastern Congo Attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday. The raid, near the town of...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
Pilot Kidney Exchange Transplant Program Launched Between US, Italy
TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- The Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), an Ohio-based, non-profit organization managing an international kidney exchange registry, today announces the launch of a pilot kidney exchange transplant program between the United States and Italy. The signing of the agreement, between APKD and Centro Nazionali Trapianti (CNT), the organization which manages all transplantation activity in Italy, allows for the first-ever exchange of living donor kidneys between Europe and the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005252/en/ Dr. Michael A. Rees, CEO of Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation and Massimo Cardillo, director of Italy’s National Transplant Center, formalize the agreement in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
No plea deal offered by government nor sought by Trevor Milton
Federal prosecutors have not offered a plea deal to indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton nor has his defense team sought one, setting the stage for his criminal fraud trial to begin on Monday. The revelation in the final pretrial conference in U.S. district court in New York on Thursday...
'Stop the Steal 2.0': Facebook is fueling the spread of antidemocratic election lies in Brazil, report claims
Ahead of the elections in Brazil, a new report claims Meta is helping facilitate the spread of antidemocratic lies in the form of ads and posts.
