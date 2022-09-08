Donald Trump's team might be still holding back some of the classified records removed from the White House during the former president's last days in office, US prosecutors have warned.The prosecutors demanded an investigation into what they called a potential national security risk with the former president allegedly not returning all the papers even after searches at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.The revelation was made in a Justice Department court filing asking US district judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the Federal Bureau of Information (FBI) at Mr Trump's estate last...

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO