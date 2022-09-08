Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
southgatv.com
Deriso loses, recall goes forward
CORDELE, GA- Cordele’s controversial Commission Chairman Joshua Deriso has lost his bid of stopping a growing recall petition for his possible removal from office. Friday morning, it was revealed that Judge Kathy Palmer ruled in favor of Trae Sims, who can resume his signature petition. Thursday, a hearing was...
WALB 10
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany. Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday. After...
WALB 10
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to. 60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless. The district...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Albany man indicted in July murder
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards. Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow. Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault. On...
southgatv.com
Albany State football prepared for FAMU this weekend
ALBANY, GA – Albany State football is 24 hours away from heading to Tallahassee to take on Florida A&M in an HBCU classic, and while this one is not a rivalry, head coach Gabe Giardina said some of the players see it as one. “It’s The House on Seven...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active...
RELATED PEOPLE
WALB 10
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15. Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims. Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around...
wfxl.com
Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home
Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
wfxl.com
4 indicted by a Grand Jury for 3 Dougherty County murder cases
Four people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Dougherty County Wednesday. Rolando Dupree Frazier was indicted on the charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. These charges stem from the...
wfxl.com
Police: 2 wanted for alleged shoplifting at Albany Walmart
Albany police need help from the community to identify two people they say are wanted for shoplifting. Police say the two were caught on surveillance video at the Walmart in Albany, located at 262 Cordele Road. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the two suspects, contact the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany man gets 20-year-plus meth sentence
ALBANY – An Albany resident with a lengthy criminal history of trafficking controlled substances in the community was sentenced to federal prison after being caught distributing methamphetamine during a GBI-led investigation. Gregory Washington, 30, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 262 months in prison to be followed by three...
Albany police request information in abduction and homicide case
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the month-old abduction and brutal killing of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of a West Residence Avenue home. Police said that Shannon Hammock’s body was found at about 8 a.m....
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD). On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive. A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects...
wfxl.com
Alleged scammer arrested, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office seeking additional information
The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in regards to a recent arrest. In a Facebook post the DCSO says that Laura Allen, of Albany, was arrested for operating a scam on Facebook Market Place. According to the SO, the woman would post that she was selling a washer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 280 due to accident
Traffic is blocked at Highway 280 and District Line Road, in Sumter County, due to an accident. First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. The Sumter County Sheriff's office asks that the area is avoided if at all possible. This is a developing story; stay connected...
wfxl.com
Alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department need the public's help to identify a suspect they say is wanted for shoplifting. Police say the person photographed is wanted for allegedly shoplifting at the Dollar General in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard. Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to...
Comments / 0