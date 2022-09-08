LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)

