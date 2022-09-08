Read full article on original website
Why does California lag in autonomous freight commercialization testing?
Back in 2012, California adopted legislation, rules of the road so to speak, for the operation of autonomous vehicles on Golden State roadways. It took three more years, until 2015, for implementing regulations to follow. No rules covered the hauling of autonomous freight — specifically trucks exceeding 10,001 pounds because...
Some Class I railroads optimistic about volume growth, hiring initiatives
U.S. Class I railroads remain optimistic that hiring initiatives and operational changes should bring about improved service for the remainder of the year and into 2023, according to top executives’ remarks at a recent investor conference. “We’re in pretty smooth sailing for the rest of the fall, and I...
Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital
Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
Freight clocks out for Labor Day
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
SONAR Sightings for Sept. 9: Phoenix, Denver outbound volumes recover quickly
The highlights from Friday’s SONAR reports are below. For more information on SONAR — the fastest freight-forecasting platform in the industry — or to request a demo, click here. Also, be sure to check out the latest SONAR update, TRAC — the freshest spot rate data in the industry.
Truck stop logistics and the future of fuels
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are going inside and outside the pump as we look at how truck stops work and the tech behind the pump. We’ll learn about what the future holds for fuels and charging as well as what the truck stop of the near future will look like.
Bringg signs up Uber Direct France for deliveries
Uber has been expanding its operations with more emphasis on delivering nonfood items. Bringg has been providing delivery management platforms for retail customers around the world, but is always on the hunt for more delivery capacity to improve the experience. On Monday, the two companies joined forces to launch a...
Werner signs for 500 Cummins hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines
Werner Enterprises is spreading its hydrogen bets beyond fuel cells, signing a letter of intent for 500 hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines from Cummins Inc., which is pushing its powertrain-agnostic approach to reducing emissions. It is the third significant sales announcement in two weeks for the Columbus, Indiana-based engine maker. Cummins...
Borderlands: Mexico’s automotive production rises 31% in August
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexico’s auto production rises 31% in August; Mission Produce and NatureSweet enter 3PL partnership; Automated bookkeeper for trucking gets backing from Google; and CBP makes largest meth seizure in Del Rio port of entry’s history.
The Log Book: Companies prepare to honor drivers for annual appreciation week
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Logistics companies, trailer manufacturers and trucking nonprofits prepare to celebrate drivers for National Truck Driver Appreciation week. C.H. Robinson values drivers, literally. Global logistics provider C.H. Robinson announced Thursday its second year of...
Canada looks abroad to help ease trucker shortage
Canada’s trucking industry — which is short thousands of truck drivers — could get a boost with the government soon allowing truckers from other countries to apply to work in the country through its Express Entry immigration programs. The move to open up Express Entry to truckers...
Class I railroads to suspend security-sensitive shipments ahead of potential strike
The Class I railroads are preparing to adjust operations in the event a strike occurs on Sept. 16, saying they will suspend the shipments of security-sensitive and hazardous material. A late-day Friday service update from Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins describes how NS (NYSE: NSC) will start to...
