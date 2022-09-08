Read full article on original website
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
Incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility dies in hospice care
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died in hospice care on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Charles Eugene Fortenberry, 74, who was serving a life sentence at the St. Clair County facility for a murder committed in Calhoun County and who was under hospice care at the facility, was “observed in respiratory distress” by the health care staff at the prison on Sunday.
Oxford Police Seeking Regional Suspects Wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering into a Vehicle
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Police Department is investigating an unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and theft of a credit/debit card and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
CPD arrests three suspects after vehicle pursuit
CALERA – A suspect with at least 20 prior arrests was charged with drug possession after attempting to flee from the Calera Police Department during the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 7. “When suspects choose to run from police they make the choice to endanger their own lives, the...
Alabama player apologizes to fans
Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
New data released on Alabama business applications for medical cannabis
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A week has now passed since the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission opened up the window for interested businesses to request applications to apply for licenses. In just a week, 179 individuals have filed paperwork requesting an application. With an application fee of $2,500, if each...
Medical marijuana in Alabama: Businesses showing their intent to participate
Alabama’s establishment of a medical marijuana program has entered another phase, with businesses beginning to notify the state of their intention to participate in the seed-to-sale industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 179 requests for applications for business licenses during the first six days after it began taking...
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Horns Down. Texas, don’t mess with Alabama’s Million Dollar Band
Alabama’s gonna beat Texas like a drum. That’s a hands down, horns down given. Probably. The Crimson Tide Million Dollar Band has been disrespected by the Texas Longhorns and there will be hell to pay in Austin, Texas today. Roll Tide. R E L A T E D:...
