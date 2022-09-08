ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallapoosa County, AL

WRBL News 3

Police: Fight led to shooting at Alabama plant

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning. According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Tallapoosa County, AL
Dadeville, AL
Alabama State
Tallapoosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility dies in hospice care

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died in hospice care on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Charles Eugene Fortenberry, 74, who was serving a life sentence at the St. Clair County facility for a murder committed in Calhoun County and who was under hospice care at the facility, was “observed in respiratory distress” by the health care staff at the prison on Sunday.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Prayer vigil held for Prattville man killed in hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is mourning the loss of their loved one on what would have been his birthday on Thursday. Perez Bowman Pickett, 23, died in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash Sunday evening. Pickett’s father, Rashaad Pickett, said he is still struggling to process the tragic loss....
PRATTVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags at Half-Staff for Dual Reasons

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release Saturday, September 10th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags to be displayed at half staff on Sunday September 11, 2022 to honor and remember the nearly 3000 Americans that lost their lives on September 11 2001.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests three suspects after vehicle pursuit

CALERA – A suspect with at least 20 prior arrests was charged with drug possession after attempting to flee from the Calera Police Department during the early morning of Wednesday, Sept. 7. “When suspects choose to run from police they make the choice to endanger their own lives, the...
CALERA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama player apologizes to fans

Alabama had a close call in Week 2 action on Saturday, defeating Texas 20-19 in a game that was much closer than anyone drew it up. Obviously, for Alabama to have been ranked at No. 1 and for Texas to have been an unranked team, this performance was not up to the Alabama standard. That’s something wide receiver Treason holden recognizes, tweeting his apologies to fans after the game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

New data released on Alabama business applications for medical cannabis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — A week has now passed since the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission opened up the window for interested businesses to request applications to apply for licenses. In just a week, 179 individuals have filed paperwork requesting an application. With an application fee of $2,500, if each...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

