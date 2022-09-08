Read full article on original website
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
Never forget: Local events to honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: The 53rd annual Gaslight Festival was scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m., but it has now been moved to Oct. 1 due to the expected inclement weather. Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. Across Kentuckiana, the community is honoring the lives...
Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Louisville Bats 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients, survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats' 'Strike Out Cancer' game honors cancer patients and survivors. Bats pitcher Randy Wynne stopped by Brown Cancer Center Friday morning to meet some patients. The Bats will wear special jerseys to recognize cancer patients. The first pitch is at 7 p.m., with gates...
Kentuckian says it 'was quite an honor' when Queen Elizabeth II visited Hermitage Farm in 1986
GOSHEN, Ky. — After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II passed away Thursday at the age of 96. Kentucky has a deep history with the Queen. She visited multiple times, largely because of her love for thoroughbreds. "I would always take solace when I would see her...
Rock on: What you need to know about Louder Than Life 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS are headlining this year's Louder Than Life music festival. With over 100 artists performing, this festival's lineup will be sure to, as Tenacious D says, "Rock Your Socks" (off). Starting Thursday, Sept. 22 the festival will...
Water valve replacement to affect service to some Indiana American Water customers in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A portion of Clarksville, Indiana residents will be without water for a portion of the day on Monday. Officials with Indiana-American Water said their crews will be replacing a water valve. It will affect residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive. The company said the work...
Louisville man dead following shooting on 3rd Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on South 3rd Street under the I-264 overpass. At the border of Louisville's Beechmont and Wilder Park neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Police 4th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting, according to a press release. When officers arrived...
Give for Good Louisville 2022; CHOICE looks for community support to help Louisville youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The countdown is on for this year’s Give for Good Louisville. It's Kentuckiana's most generous day, all 24 hours of online giving, hosted annually by the Community Foundation of Louisville. This year, Give for Good is on Sept. 15 and hundreds of local organizations are...
Carnegie-funded west Louisville library given millions for renovations, expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's oldest public libraries is undergoing a much needed $5.5 million expansion and renovation project. Portland Branch Library, the third oldest branch in the Louisville Free Public Library system, was founded in 1905, in the same building since 1913. The west Louisville library is...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
'A wild experience': JCPS teacher wins Food Network home cook battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asa Glass has been an exceptional child education resource teacher at Blue Lick for over a decade. For Glass, teaching is a passion he knew would be part of his life early on. "I'm a part of a big family of teachers. My grandfather was a...
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
Body found in Ohio River, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LMPD: Man dies in Beechmont shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police said their officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue, just west of Crittenden Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a...
'It's really special'; Louisville group works to make opera more accessible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you think of opera, you might imagine the robust woman with a horned helmet, bellowing from the depths of who knows where. Maybe it seems like opera is only for fancy rich people, or older people. The Kentucky Opera, one of the county's longest standing...
Kayaker finds body in Ohio River during 'Hike, Bike, Paddle' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone participating in the city's "Hike, Bike, Paddle" event over Labor Day weekend found a body in the Ohio River, police say. According to a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson, during the event on Monday, a kayaker spotted the body of a man in the river. The...
Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
It's almost Louisville's most generous day of the year, here's how you can chip in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana is gearing up for the region's most generous day of giving. On Sept. 15, the annual "Give for Good Louisville" charity event will return for 24 hours of hope and generosity. According to the Community Foundation of Louisville, the event's host organization, "Give for Good"...
