Louisville, KY

Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 3,000 died in the attacks. Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored...
Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer. The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning. The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and...
Rock on: What you need to know about Louder Than Life 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and KISS are headlining this year's Louder Than Life music festival. With over 100 artists performing, this festival's lineup will be sure to, as Tenacious D says, "Rock Your Socks" (off). Starting Thursday, Sept. 22 the festival will...
Louisville man dead following shooting on 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting on South 3rd Street under the I-264 overpass. At the border of Louisville's Beechmont and Wilder Park neighborhoods, Louisville Metro Police 4th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting, according to a press release. When officers arrived...
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
Biscuit Belly to open new location in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The newest Biscuit Belly restaurant will break ground in Louisville's Middletown neighborhood. This is the Louisville franchise's fourth location in Kentucky. Last year, a Biscuit Belly opened for the first time in Indiana and there's even a new location opening in Georgia. The first...
Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LMPD: Man dies in Beechmont shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed in Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood. Metro Police said their officers responded to the shooting in the 200 block of E. Wampum Avenue, just west of Crittenden Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a...
Louisville councilwoman announces grant for maternal health project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong announced her district is funding a new grant to improve maternal health in Louisville. At Wednesday's announcement city health leaders said, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the United States has the highest rate of women dying from pregnancy-related complications of any high-income country.
