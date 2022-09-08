ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case of man accused of killing toddler son sent to grand jury

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
NEW PHILADELPHIA ― The case against a 19-year-old man accused of killing his 14-month-old son has been sent to the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury.

Landon S. Parrott waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court. He is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering in connection with the death of Kyler Phillip Allen Parrott.

More: Landon Parrott charged with murder in connection with death of son Kyler Parrott, 14 months

Judge Nanette DeGarmo VonAllman sent the case to common pleas court. She noted previous orders setting Parrott's bail at $250,000 and telling him to have no contact with Vanessa M. Fraser-Parrott, his wife and the toddler's mother.

Police say Kyler died after being left in a hot car for about five hours Sept. 1 in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane NW. His father took him to the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital emergency room in Dover because he was unresponsive.

More: Expert: Temperature inside car could have reached 130 degrees

Police Chief Michael Goodwin said Parrott left his son in the vehicle so he would not create a disturbance in their home.

The temperature inside the car, parked in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane NW, could have exceeded 130 degrees , according to Jan Null, an adjunct professor of meteorology at San Jose State University who researches cases in which children die after being left in hot vehicles. The outside temperature reached 87 degrees on Sept. 1.

A ruling on the cause of death is pending. An autopsy is being performed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Case of man accused of killing toddler son sent to grand jury

