Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cade York's special day included 2nd longest rookie game winner
The story of the Cleveland Browns post-Baker Mayfield victory in Week 1 of the 2022 season will be told starting with rookie kicker Cade York. York’s game-winner from 58 yards has fans believing they finally have a franchise-level kicker. York didn’t just hit his final field goal. York accounted...
This star N.J. athlete changed the life of a 6th-grader — and wants others to follow his lead | Politi
The high school long snapper was hired to give a struggling 10-year-old football player a few lessons. What happened next? No one saw that coming. Well, to be clear, this part was no surprise: Logan Rager taught that kid how to snap like a pro, because few young athletes on the planet know more about long snapping than Rager does. They worked for hours last fall into the winter, and when it got too cold on the field in Roseland where they practiced, they took the lessons into a heated garage to keep going.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
120K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0