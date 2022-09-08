ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NJ.com

This star N.J. athlete changed the life of a 6th-grader — and wants others to follow his lead | Politi

The high school long snapper was hired to give a struggling 10-year-old football player a few lessons. What happened next? No one saw that coming. Well, to be clear, this part was no surprise: Logan Rager taught that kid how to snap like a pro, because few young athletes on the planet know more about long snapping than Rager does. They worked for hours last fall into the winter, and when it got too cold on the field in Roseland where they practiced, they took the lessons into a heated garage to keep going.
ROSELAND, NJ
NJ
