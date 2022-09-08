Mila Kunis’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in the Official Trailer for Netflix’s Thriller ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks Delivers a Strong Performance in ‘Pinocchio’, But It Doesn't Quite Capture the Magic of the Original
An influx of live-action remakes have taken over Disney+, and it's easy to see why. Box office successes like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King have raked in at least $1 billion worldwide. Not to mention the highly anticipated remake of The Little Mermaid, which fans are already predicting will be a major hit. So, it comes as no surprise that Disney has added Pinocchio to their roster.
Britney Spears says she probably won't perform again: 'I will make my point'
Britney Spears is back. However, according to to her, that doesn’t mean she’ll be back on the stage anytime soon. See what she had to say about returning to live performances
‘The Crown’ Creator Shares How the Netflix Show Will Pay Respect to the Late Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, the cast and crew of the Netflix series The Crown are taking a moment to pause in honor of the late monarch. Per a new report by Deadline, the show’s creator Peter Morgan has released an official statement regarding the status of the series. As the royal family mourns the queen’s death, Morgan shared that production for season five has come to a halt out of respect for the monarch’s passing.
