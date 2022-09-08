Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Cardinals broadcast call of Albert Pujols passing A-Rod is special (Video)
Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run to pass Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard. The Cardinals call was something to be treasured. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard on Saturday with his 696th home run of his career. It didn’t take him long to tack on another and get ahead of Rodriguez, hitting his next homer on Sunday afternoon.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Monday, September 12 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
Monday's Major League slate is a short one, with just nine games available to wager on. Two of them involve an interleague matchup between the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins, who play a day-night doubleheader with first pitch of Game 1 coming at 1:10 p.m. ET as Glenn Otto and Trevor Rogers face off.
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697
Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
NFL Week 2 Schedule, Odds, Over/Under (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
Well NFL, you've done it again. While the prime time games left plenty to be desired, there were some incredible finishes and comebacks that took place on Sunday's afternoon slate. The New Orleans Saints erased a 16-point deficit in the 4th quarter to stun the Atlanta Falcons on the road...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
