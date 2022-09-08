Read full article on original website
Sternberg brothers, stifling defense leads AHSTW to shutout win over Southwest Valley
(Corning) -- A dominant effort in every facet of the game and the Sternberg Brothers, Inc., led AHSTW (3-0, 2-0) to a 28-0 victory over Southwest Valley (2-1, 1-1) Friday. Big stops on defense, big plays on offense and commanding special teams propelled the Vikings to remain unbeaten on the season.
KMAland Iowa 8-Player Week 3 (9/9): West Harrison wins thriller, F-M shuts out Audubon
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex knocked off East Union, West Harrison won a thriller, Southeast Warren kept rolling, Fremont-Mills shut out Audubon and more from KMAland Iowa 8-Player in Week 3. CLASS 8-PLAYER DISTRICT 9. Lenox 38 Bedford 27. Find the complete recap from the outstanding Lenox win over Bedford at KMA’s...
Football: AHSTW at Southwest Valley
There's a pivotal Class A District 7 bout in Corning tonight. Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne have the call.
Lenox erases 19-point deficit for fifth consecutive Back Forty Battle win
(Lenox) -- Lenox overcame another double-digit deficit to post their fifth straight win over Bedford and 11th consecutive regular-season victory. The Tigers, who once trailed by 19 points, finished the game on a 30-0 run to hold off Bedford, 38-27, in the Back Forty Battle. "We let Bedford dictate who...
KMAland Triangle Week 3 (9/9): Clarinda beats Treynor in thriller, Red Oak moves to 3-0
(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Shenandoah, Clarinda took down Treynor in a thriller and Red Oak moved to 3-0 with another shutout in KMAland triangle football. Find the complete recap from Atlantic’s win over Shenandoah at KMA’s Local Sports News Page. Clarinda 42 Treynor 34. Tadyn Brown returned a...
KMA Sports (Football): Lenox 38 Bedford 27
Lenox erases 19-point deficit for fifth consecutive Back Forty Battle win. Lenox overcame another double-digit deficit to post their fifth straight win over Bedford and 11th consecutive regular-season victory.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 3
(KMAland) -- The football season is round into the third week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Sundays With Mike: A little bit about a lot of things
(Shenandoah) -- I rise this morning basking in the glow of a wonderful event last night in Shenandoah. Other things on my mind: some anniversaries--both somber and happy. Yes, it's another potpourri-type blog this Sunday. Let's roll... Lest We Forget Department: It's hard to believe it was 21 years ago...
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Inclement weather limits 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon
(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah. After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events. But, the half marathon...
Talking With Tom (Week 3): Lewis Central & Fremont-Mills
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom made stops in Council Bluffs and Tabor. The ole ball coach caught up with Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad and Fremont-Mills' Greg Ernster. Lewis Central travels to Norwalk tonight while Fremont-Mills hosts Audubon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
Roxanne Rochester, 61 of Glenwood, IA
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
David M. Chambers, Jr, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Iowa Veterans Cemetery - 34024 Veterans Memorial Dr, Adel, IA 50003. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Iowa Veterans Cemetery Columbarium - 11 AM, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, with military honors. Notes:David passed away on Wednesday, September...
Iowa Western continues enrollment momentum
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western Community College starts a new school year with another enrollment hike. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Iowa Western President Dr. Daniel Kinney announced the school posted a 1.6% enrollment increase for the fall, 2022 semester versus this same time last year. "Our...
Kenneth Hayes, 63, of Villisca, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
Shen Patriots Day ceremony stirs memories
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again paused Friday afternoon to remember a dark day in history. Shenandoah High School trumpeters played "Taps" at the end of the traditional Patriots Day ceremony in Bogart Park. A host of local officials participated in the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the crash of a hijacked jetliner near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen was among the ceremony's speakers. McQueen says residents attend the ceremony each year for many reasons.
SWITG stars shine in gala banquet
(Shenandoah) – Iowa’s longest-running community theater celebrated a banner year Saturday evening. Approximately 65 people attended the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group’s annual meeting and awards banquet at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. It was a big night for SWITG’s production of “Junie B. Jones.” The spring musical received the best production award for the 2021-22 season. Director Pam Lewis praised her cast for their efforts.
Page County board holds off on NACO leadership program
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want more information and financial designations on a possible leadership academy for department heads. During its regular meeting Tuesday, by a 2-1 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted down allowing county employees to utilize the National Association of Counties' online Leadership Academy this fall. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen had approached him about participating in the courses regarding her duties with the county human resources department. Supervisor Chuck Morris says that while the program is similar to topics covered at Iowa State Association of Counties conferences, it appears to be more in-depth.
