3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
FanSided

Cowboys fans reach new low, throw trash at Dak Prescott running off field with injury

Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ season-opener with a hand injury but classless fans in Dallas threw trash at the quarterback as he ran to the locker room. On a night at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys managed only three points in a 16-point loss with poor offensive play across the board and run defense most akin to broken saloon doors hanging open on one hinge, the ugliest thing that happened somehow still came from the fans.
FanSided

Best memes and Tweets after Packers get drop kicked by Vikings in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers’ bad luck in Week 1 continued, as the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. Last year, the Green Bay Packers had the worst possible start to their season, falling 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They did not reach the low of that game, but they did not fare any better in their 2022 season-opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB

Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
LOOK: NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery

NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery. In August, Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and NFL Twitter lost their minds. First, they believed he skipped due to possibly filming the show “The Masked Singer.” Then they thought he was gone because his marriage with Gisele Bündchen was falling apart.
Bears have already given NFL blueprint for how to stop Trey Lance

The rainy conditions played a factor, but after Week 1, it looks like the Chicago Bears gave the NFL a blueprint for stopping Trey Lance. Going into Week 1, the talk centered around two topics when it came to the 49ers visiting the Bears. First, Chicago was supposed to be bad, and second, the matchup of Justin Fields vs. fellow draft mate Trey Lance.
Cardinals broadcast call of Albert Pujols passing A-Rod is special (Video)

Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run to pass Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard. The Cardinals call was something to be treasured. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard on Saturday with his 696th home run of his career. It didn’t take him long to tack on another and get ahead of Rodriguez, hitting his next homer on Sunday afternoon.
The Brian Daboll-Daniel Jones marriage looks toxic at best even in a win

During the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Brian Daboll was shown yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones after a turnover. This feeling that you are feeling, New York Giants fans, is called hope. For the first time in six years, the Giants opened up their season with a victory. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20 following a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, a made two-point conversion, and a missed game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock. But, it was far from an easy win for new head coach Brian Daboll.
Aaron Rodgers pays Justin Jefferson a massive compliment in postgame handshakes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson some huge praise after their Week 1 matchup. The Minnesota Vikings entered a new era this season, as they have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell and a new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But, the offense was essentially the same, led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In Week 1 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jefferson made a statement.
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
Here’s how much Notre Dame paid to lose to Marshall

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish paid a lot of money to ultimately lose to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish entered Week 2 looking to pick up their very first win of the 2022 season. They lost 21-10 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the season opener, but they seemingly had a solid chance of defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd.
What’s the deal with Ezekiel Elliott’s new helmet?

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott debuted a new helmet on Sunday Night Football and it raised some questions with a vastly different look. If you’ve been watching Ezekiel Elliott line up in the backfield from his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and throughout his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, there has never been a change with his helmet. He’d worn the Riddell SpeedFlex helmet consistently throughout that entire time.
