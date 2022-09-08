ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Park Damages

#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Motorcyclist Down

2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash

NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday

WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury

An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour

NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Scooter Accident

2022-09-09@3:49pm–#Fairfield CT– A man fell off his scooter and hit his head on Black Rock Turnpike and Candlewood Road. There was already construction in that area so expect extra delays in the area.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop

WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
WESTPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say

MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest

Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino's arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino's arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.
ANSONIA, CT

