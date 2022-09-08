Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-11@6:21pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person arrived at Bridgeport Hospital shot in the leg. Police say the victim was uncooperative and it is not known where the shooting ocurred.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Officer injured after being assaulted at Oyster Fest
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk officer was injured Saturday at the Oyster Festival when a male punched them following a break-up of a fight. Police Officials say officers working the festival were notified of a fight around 9:49 p.m. Juveniles near the Kids Cove were fighting, sparking a response by the police. Officers arrived […]
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Motorcyclist Down
2022-09-11@12:11am–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Reports of a motorcyclist down northbound between exits 52 and 53 of the Merritt Parkway, possibly off the road according to radio reports.
Register Citizen
New Haven police remember sergeant killed in 2008 on-duty crash
NEW HAVEN — City police marked the passing of Sgt. Dario Aponte, killed on Sept. 10, 2008 in an on-duty crash, on the anniversary of his death Saturday. Aponte, survived by his wife, Donna, and five children, was a member of the department for 17 years, officials said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: South Main Street gas station robbed at knifepoint Friday
WATERBURY — Police say an unknown man robbed a South Main Street convenience store at knifepoint Friday night, but nobody was injured. Waterbury police said they responded to the Pit Stop gas station at 1153 South Main St. around 7:40 p.m. Friday. According to police, a suspect entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen.
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Eyewitness News
Children among those seriously injured in Bridgeport crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Bridgeport Emergency Operations received a call for a serious two car motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred near 999 Briarwood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that one of the drivers had to be extricated from the vehicle. They were also notified that...
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Waterbury
An armed robbery is under investigation in Waterbury. Police were called to the Pit Stop Gas Station around 7:40 p.m. on Friday after getting a complaint of an armed robbery. Officers said it was reported that an unknown man entered the store and displayed a knife as items were stolen. The man reportedly fled from the store before police arrived.
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
Terryville man accused of leaving scene of Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night. State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars […]
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot in New Haven in less than 1 hour
NEW HAVEN — Two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night, according to police. Officers first received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and calls regarding a person being shot on Hazel Street around 8:15 p.m., New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said. Shumway said officers found a 39-year-old...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Scooter Accident
2022-09-09@3:49pm–#Fairfield CT– A man fell off his scooter and hit his head on Black Rock Turnpike and Candlewood Road. There was already construction in that area so expect extra delays in the area.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport men caught with cocaine mixed with fentanyl in Westport traffic stop
WESTPORT — Police have identified two Bridgeport men charged with possession of crack and cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. Tyrone Wilkes, 33, and John Verner, 30, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with an officer, police said in an update Thursday.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
milfordmirror.com
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Homicde Arrest
Ansonia News: Homicide Arrest, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#Ansonia CT–On September 7, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department arrested Andrew Spino, age 34, for his involvement in the 2011 homicide of Isaia Hernandez in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue in Ansonia. Spino was extradited from Hawaii, where he was in jail on unrelated charges, back to Connecticut with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. Spino’s arrest is the third arrest in the case, Elijah Stanford and Luis Marquez were both arrested in March and May of 2021. This is expected to be the last arrest in the investigation#ansonia.
