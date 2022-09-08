Read full article on original website
Getting to know third-string Texas football QB Charles Wright
There were plenty of positives to take away from the tough one-point loss for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football at the hands of legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas competed really better than anyone thought they would in a spot where the team faced some real controversy and hurdles that they had to overcome.
4 overreactions from Texas football’s controversial loss to Alabama
Now with more than 24 hours to digest some of the fallout from the result of the high-stakes meeting between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Austin on Sep. 10, we can give some thoughts on what happened this weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian fought the entire way against legendary head coach Nick Saban and Alabama in a valiant effort at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
Status of Texas football QB Hudson Card could be ‘in question’ vs. UTSA
There were quite a few key players for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program that came away from this last-second one-point loss to head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with various injury issues. Of those key injured Texas players in this loss to Alabama on Sep. 10, two of the most notable were quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.
Texas football RB Bijan Robinson getting MRI on shoulder injury
The fallout of the thrilling matchup this weekend between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is still taking shape. And it looks like the most impactful news coming out of the weekend, at least in the last 24 hours or so for Texas, has to do with the abundance of injury updates.
6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend
A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
CFB world reacts to brutal miss by Texas kicker Bert Auburn
One of the biggest matchups of the weekend is currently taking place between the Texas Longhorns and No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, which has been an extremely competitive game into the fourth quarter. Despite an unfortunate injury for Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first quarter, Texas had...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Steve Sarkisian ripped on social media for postgame comment after Alabama beat Texas
Steve Sarkisian apparently feels Texas would have knocked off No. 1 Alabama if not for the game clock hitting 0:00. In his postgame press conference, Sarkisian shared with reporters that after the narrow 20-19 loss, he told the Longhorns that he didn’t feel like they lost to the Crimson Tide, but ran out of time. Will Reichard made a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up 20-19 with 15 seconds left in the game. The Longhorns were unable to pull off a last-second miracle on a final offensive play.
Quinn Ewers gets grim injury update from Steve Sarkisian after Texas loss to Alabama
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers suffered an injury during Texas football’s heartbreaking 20-19 loss against Alabama on Saturday. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update on his QB after the game, per Pete Thamel. “Sark on Ewers: He has a clavicle sprain. They don’t know the severity. He’s...
Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas
Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
Paul Finebaum says he wasn't surprised Alabama failed to cover spread against Texas
Paul Finebaum wasn’t surprised that Texas covered the 20-point spread against then-No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. On Sunday, Finebaum joined ESPN’s Matt Barrie for a review of the Week 2 results. Finebaum recalled making the case for...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Lee Corso stats: How Alabama, Texas fare as College GameDay headgear picks
Lee Corso and the ESPN College GameDay crew broadcast from Austin this Saturday morning ahead of No. 1 Alabama at Texas (11 a.m. CT/noon ET, FOX). Saturday’s show will originate from the LBJ Lawn before wrapping up inside DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. When it comes time to pick the...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
In loss, Texas football just sent a powerful message to Alabama and the SEC | Toppmeyer
AUSTIN, Texas – Flag bearers stationed at the 5-yard line held banners showing the emblems of each Big 12 team while the national anthem played Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Minutes later, more flags arrived on the scene, these showing Alabama's script ‘A.’. It served as a visual...
Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas
To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
Austin will soon be home to the tallest building in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital of Texas is making room for a 1,022 feet skyline that’s to include a public space for eatery, luxury apartments, Class-A office space and the 1 Hotel Austin — with an expectancy of completion in late 2026. Development partners Lincoln Property Company...
