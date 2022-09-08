ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FanSided

Getting to know third-string Texas football QB Charles Wright

There were plenty of positives to take away from the tough one-point loss for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football at the hands of legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas competed really better than anyone thought they would in a spot where the team faced some real controversy and hurdles that they had to overcome.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

4 overreactions from Texas football’s controversial loss to Alabama

Now with more than 24 hours to digest some of the fallout from the result of the high-stakes meeting between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Austin on Sep. 10, we can give some thoughts on what happened this weekend. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian fought the entire way against legendary head coach Nick Saban and Alabama in a valiant effort at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Status of Texas football QB Hudson Card could be ‘in question’ vs. UTSA

There were quite a few key players for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program that came away from this last-second one-point loss to head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with various injury issues. Of those key injured Texas players in this loss to Alabama on Sep. 10, two of the most notable were quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football RB Bijan Robinson getting MRI on shoulder injury

The fallout of the thrilling matchup this weekend between Texas football and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is still taking shape. And it looks like the most impactful news coming out of the weekend, at least in the last 24 hours or so for Texas, has to do with the abundance of injury updates.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

6 key recruits impressed by Texas football vs. Alabama this weekend

A massive weekend on the recruiting trail for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff was a bit overshadowed by what took place on the field in the last couple of days for Texas football. This weekend, Texas battled head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with what turned out to be a lot on the line for both teams.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to brutal miss by Texas kicker Bert Auburn

One of the biggest matchups of the weekend is currently taking place between the Texas Longhorns and No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, which has been an extremely competitive game into the fourth quarter. Despite an unfortunate injury for Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in the first quarter, Texas had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Brennan Marion
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Sarkisian ripped on social media for postgame comment after Alabama beat Texas

Steve Sarkisian apparently feels Texas would have knocked off No. 1 Alabama if not for the game clock hitting 0:00. In his postgame press conference, Sarkisian shared with reporters that after the narrow 20-19 loss, he told the Longhorns that he didn’t feel like they lost to the Crimson Tide, but ran out of time. Will Reichard made a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up 20-19 with 15 seconds left in the game. The Longhorns were unable to pull off a last-second miracle on a final offensive play.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum eviscerates Alabama after win over Texas

Paul Finebaum watched as No. 1 Alabama struggled mightily at unranked Texas on Saturday in the Austin heat. The Crimson Tide needed a last-second field goal from Will Reichard to escape with a 20-19 victory against the Longhorns. Nick Saban’s squad isn’t expected to remain at No. 1 in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Inside Texas#Longhorns#Bmtunitedftbl#The Utsa Roadrunners#Troy Trojans
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban, Alabama football make history in ugly first-half vs. Texas

To everyone’s surprise, Nick Saban’s Alabama football program headed into the locker room in a halftime tie with the Texas Longhorns. The no. 1-ranked Crimson Tide did not look like themselves in front of a raucous crowd in Austin. In fact, Saban’s squad was so out of sorts that they made history with their ugly first-half performance. Adam Rittenberg of ESPN has the details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin will soon be home to the tallest building in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Capital of Texas is making room for a 1,022 feet skyline that’s to include a public space for eatery, luxury apartments, Class-A office space and the 1 Hotel Austin — with an expectancy of completion in late 2026. Development partners Lincoln Property Company...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

