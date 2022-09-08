Steve Sarkisian apparently feels Texas would have knocked off No. 1 Alabama if not for the game clock hitting 0:00. In his postgame press conference, Sarkisian shared with reporters that after the narrow 20-19 loss, he told the Longhorns that he didn’t feel like they lost to the Crimson Tide, but ran out of time. Will Reichard made a 33-yard field goal to put Alabama up 20-19 with 15 seconds left in the game. The Longhorns were unable to pull off a last-second miracle on a final offensive play.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO