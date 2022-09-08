ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Local event seeks to support young entrepreneurs and the environment

By Travis Teich, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO8yi_0hn62pik00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Registration is open for the “MLK Dream Run.” It’s a chance to support environmental justice by supporting young Portland entrepreneurs.

On Sept. 17 and 18, runners and walkers will wind through the streets of North and Northeast Portland, the city’s Soul District.

John Washington and Jurell Scott with the Soul District Business Association joined AM Extra live Thursday morning to talk about this year’s run.

Portland flight diverted after erratic passenger yells, climbs over seats

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Join KOIN 6 and SOLVE for a clean-up event at Irving Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer is almost over — which means it’s time for SOLVE‘s annual Fall Beach and Riverside Cleanup. All throughout September, there will be clean-ups around Oregon, including one formed by the team at KOIN 6 on Saturday, Sept. 17. Jeff Gianola and Elizabeth Dinh will be among the volunteers gathering for […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koin Rrb#Nexstar Media Inc
opb.org

Portland Freedom Fund’s Terrence Hayes on deciding which defendants to help and learning from a terrible tragedy

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland Freedom Fund began several years ago, but it gained real momentum in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests. Organizers focus on helping low-income, BIPOC defendants post bail. They also want to bring attention to the racial inequities embedded in the cash bail system more broadly. The group came under fire recently after a defendant who they’d helped was charged in the murder of the mother of his children after being released.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
portlandoccupier.org

Memorial to Keaton Otis to be Unveiled

The faded spray paint on the corner of Northeast 6th and Halsey reads, “We will always remember you.” The “you” most directly refers to Keaton Otis, the young Black man was murdered there by the Portland police on May 12, 2010. Since his death, that corner has on the 12th of every month seen a 6 PM vigil for Otis. Fred Bryant, Otis’s father, started the vigils one month after his son’s death, and over the years the vigils became a place to remember all victims of police violence, both the deceased and those who carry on. On Monday September 12, 2022 Otis, Bryant, and all casualties of police violence will be remembered in a more permanent fashion when a memorial art project is officially unveiled.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland investigators ID suspected arsonists at Mt. Tabor Park: ‘This behavior should be curbed’

Authorities believe that a rash of arson fires will subside after they tracked down the likely culprits behind the blazes at Portland’s Mt. Tabor park. At least 33 fires have been reported at the craggy hilltop park in the past two weeks, according to the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association, spurring nightlong patrols by locals wielding shovels to bury the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy