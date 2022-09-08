Local event seeks to support young entrepreneurs and the environment
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Registration is open for the “MLK Dream Run.” It’s a chance to support environmental justice by supporting young Portland entrepreneurs.
On Sept. 17 and 18, runners and walkers will wind through the streets of North and Northeast Portland, the city’s Soul District.
John Washington and Jurell Scott with the Soul District Business Association joined AM Extra live Thursday morning to talk about this year's run.
