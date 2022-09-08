ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Reflection Riding's Lower Meadow Is Bursting With Native Wildflowers

The native wildflowers in Reflection Riding’s lower meadows are now in peak bloom. Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding naturalist on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17 at 10am.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Chattanooga, TN
Entertainment
chattanoogapulse.com

Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Field & Stream

Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch

An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests September 5-11

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WGAU

Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee

The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
HART COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two teens shot Wednesday evening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WDEF

Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

