Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Moon River Festival Returns for Fourth Year
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Moon River Festival is back this weekend for its fourth year in Chattanooga. Founder Drew Holcomb says they have a packed lineup – from Madeline Edwards and Mat Kearney, to Local Natives and Leon Bridges. More than half of the vendors are from the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Reflection Riding’s Lower Meadow Is Bursting With Native Wildflowers
The native wildflowers in Reflection Riding’s lower meadows are now in peak bloom. Members and visitors are invited to enjoy the flowers and see ecosystem management in action by touring the meadows during daylight hours. For a more educational experience, attend a guided hike by a Reflection Riding naturalist on Saturday, September 10 and Saturday, September 17 at 10am.
WTVC
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Aquarium Offers Half-Price Tickets For College Students, Faculty, And Staff In September
As students flock to campuses for the fall semester, the Tennessee Aquarium offers an opportunity to decompress from the stress of term papers and exams with a relaxing journey from the mountains to the sea. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, all college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50 percent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utc.edu
I went to Chattanooga Market with my roommate for the first time.
There were so many trucks, which were selling not only food, but also jewelry, flowers, and so on. I got a waffle with ice cream and a necklace. We stayed there for three hours without knowing it!. After that, we tried going back our dormitory by bus. However, Mocs Express...
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
chattanoogacw.com
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
WDEF
Carjacking Reported in Chattanooga Friday Morning
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 31 year old woman was reportedly carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning. Police responded shortly after 5:30am to the 1700 block of South Kelley Street where they found the woman whose vehicle had been taken by force. The woman did not have life threatening injuries....
WTVC
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 5-11
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 5-11. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral for Hart Co middle school student today in Tennessee
The funeral for 14 year-old David Lake Fuller takes place today in Palmer Tennessee: the 8th grade student at Hart County Middle School died in a dirt bike accident that happened during the Labor Day weekend in Hart County. From WSB TV…. Classmates and the community are mourning the loss...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WDEF
Bicyclist charged with battery of road worker at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Park Rangers have charged a 69 year old bicyclist after a confrontation inside the Chickamauga Battlefield. They say the Ringgold man rode his bicycle into a construction zone, hit a worker and then attacked him. Park rangers interviewed three witnesses and reviewed phone video...
WDEF
One victim died in East Chattanooga double shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police say one of the victims died in a double shooting Thursday night. It happened just before 9 PM on Rubio Street near Wilcox Boulevard in East Chattanooga. When police arrived, they learned of another victim about a block away. The victims were a 19 year...
WDEF
CPD deals with a cluster of four shootings in six days within 3.5 miles of each other
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four shootings over the past six days in one particular area is what the Chattanooga Police Department is dealing with. All of the sites where the shootings occurred are within three-and-a-half miles of each other. Last Saturday, there were two: one was in the 100 block...
WDEF
Two teens shot Wednesday evening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two teenagers were shot somewhere in Chattanooga earlier this evening. They both walked into the Emergency Room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators are not clear on where it happened at this point. The victims are an 18 year old male and a juvenile. If you have...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for fatal East Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made more arrests in a fatal shooting and robbery from earlier this summer in East Chattanooga. It happened on July 31st at 2500 O’Rear Street near Glass Street. 22-year-old Christopher Harris of Johnson City was killed. On Wednesday afternoon, fugitive officers and...
Columbia Man Charged with Arson in Franklin County
A 24-year-old Justis Dakota Archey from Columbia has been charged with aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and vandalism in Franklin County. He is accused of burning a home at 118 AEDC Lakeview Road. Apparently, the man was involved in a domestic dispute and then forced his way into the home and...
Comments / 0