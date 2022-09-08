Suffield pauses dog park project after neighbors raise objections

Following a number of comments from residents who live near Stony Brooke park who are not in favor of a proposal to build a dog park there, the Board of Selectmen voted Wednesday to table the plan.

Wednesday’s meeting was the second where the board discussed the park, but the first since abutting property owners were sent letters notifying them of the proposal.

Those owners showed up in force and were almost all in agreement that the town could benefit from a dog park but said there are better places it could be built.