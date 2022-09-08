ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Reports of shots fired on campus at Winter Springs High School deemed to be unfounded

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0Q7V_0hn62aj500

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs High School was placed on lockdown on Thursday after officials said they received a report of shots fired on campus.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as Winter Springs Police and Seminole County Deputies converged on the school.

Parents of Winter Springs High students gathered outside the school as rumors of the shooting spread.

The Seminole County sheriff’s office later said that early reports of shots fired on campus were inaccurate and that the school was secure.

Officials with Seminole County public schools said that a student was in the discipline office and became upset when they threw a chair causing a “loud disturbance”.

School officials said they immediately secured the school while school resource officers addressed the incident.

Seminole County Public Schools issued a statement to parents notifying them of the incident.

See the statement below:

Good morning, Winter Springs High School Families.

We wanted to provide you an update to the situation at Winter Springs High School. Early reports indicated shots were fired on campus. We want to assure you, these reports are inaccurate. A student in the discipline office became upset and threw a chair causing a loud disturbance. The campus was immediately secured. Law enforcement officers quickly addressed the situation. All students and staff are safe, and campus operations will resume as normal shortly. As always, the safety of our campuses is our top priority.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The lockdown was lifted just after 10:30 a.m.

