Darlington man found hiding under porch after alleged armed robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery on Friday at a Breakers convenience store in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office. Shelby William Barr III, of Darlington, was identified when investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team found him hiding under a porch at a nearby residence. Barr allegedly arrived […]
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
Man armed with knife robs Darlington store of lotto tickets; Found under porch: Report
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies caught a suspect minutes after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Breaker’s convenience store on Highway 151 in Darlington county, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said no one was hurt in the incident. With the information gathered at...
6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
NC rehab center staffer sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a shooting Friday evening in Cumberland County.
RCSO: Man served with outstanding warrant, charged with drug possession after pulled for speeding in Dobbins Heights
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man with outstanding forgery warrants allegedly had drugs in a backpack as he was speeding down Earl Franklin Drive. A deputy was patrolling the main street through Dobbins Heights Thursday when he saw a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed with no working tail lights,” according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Man Robbed of Guns and Ammo Outside of Florence Walmart
A man was robbed at gunpoint outside of Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence. Officers discovered there were two subjects in which the victim had prior contact. The suspects robbed the victim of a gun and ammunition before taking off in a burgundy sedan.
DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says
The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Insurance fraud charge for Raeford woman accused of making false statement to Nationwide
A Raeford woman faces two felony charges after investigators say she made false statements about a car wreck to Nationwide.
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the […]
Missing Robeson County man found safe, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A 26-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, authorities said. Authorities had been looking for Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, who was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post […]
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
