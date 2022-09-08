ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
AYNOR, SC
WBTW News13

6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dillon, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Dillon, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Inman, SC
WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Bribe#Dillon Municipal Court#Wmbf News
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Man served with outstanding warrant, charged with drug possession after pulled for speeding in Dobbins Heights

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man with outstanding forgery warrants allegedly had drugs in a backpack as he was speeding down Earl Franklin Drive. A deputy was patrolling the main street through Dobbins Heights Thursday when he saw a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed with no working tail lights,” according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
HAMLET, NC
wfxb.com

Man Robbed of Guns and Ammo Outside of Florence Walmart

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside of Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence. Officers discovered there were two subjects in which the victim had prior contact. The suspects robbed the victim of a gun and ammunition before taking off in a burgundy sedan.
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says

The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
960 The Ref

4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

72-year-old Florence man inappropriately touched child, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old Florence man is accused of inappropriately touching a young child, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Michael Dean was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Missing Robeson County man found safe, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A 26-year-old man reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, authorities said. Authorities had been looking for Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, who was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The trial started on Wednesday morning for a man accused of kidnapping an 80-year-old woman from her home in Nichols and then killing her. Dominique Brand is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in the death of a person in a manner to constitute murder.
NICHOLS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy