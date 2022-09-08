BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO