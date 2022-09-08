Read full article on original website
WCNC
Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children. Common colds, the flu...
Stanly News & Press
COVID back in high level as Health Department prepares to administer new booster
Stanly County Health Department reports that the community level is back to high as 164 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the week. Lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases through Wednesday were approaching 22,000 since the pandemic began. Positive cases since January are 1,843 for ages 0-17 and 7,020 for ages 18...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Schools faces payroll problem
Stanly County School Board member Dustin Lisk, representing the SCS Finance Committee, reported at last Tuesday’s meeting the financial state of the schools entering the current school year. “Our (committee) meeting was to discuss the recent North Carolina budget that had passed in July,” said Lisk, who also referenced...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire Department introduces Community Connect
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department encourages the public to sign up for the new Community Connect Program. This free program allows residents and business owners to share valuable information that may be needed by firefighters in the case of an emergency. The public can register their information online.
WBTV
“Walking Wednesday” coming this week to Rufty-Holmes in Salisbury
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rufty-Holmes Senior Center: September is National Senior Center Month and a time to celebrate Older Adults. Every day, Senior Centers across the nation offer programs and services for older adults, designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55+. Celebrate with Senior Center participants,...
fox46.com
HOA legal battle over ‘adult swim time’ at Steele Creek neighborhood pool
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An interesting back and forth has come up revolving around a community pool in Steele Creek, and it could come with a price. Queen City News obtained details of a recent homeowners’ association meeting in The Crossings neighborhood, which revealed that one of the board members had filed a complaint, saying that ‘adults only’ swimming rules violated fair housing laws.
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
Stanly News & Press
Bi-partisan ‘Trusted Elections’ tour heads for Albemarle
In an era of hyper-partisanship, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina have found something to work on together: democracy. In one of its first initiatives, the NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections is hosting a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district and a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person.
American Airlines drops CLT flight to tropical spot in Mexico
CHARLOTTE — As the main carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to adjust its flight schedule in response to pilot shortages, local travelers will have one less option for a direct flight to a tropical destination this winter. American Airlines confirmed to CBJ this week that it is dropping its once-weekly service from CLT to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
fox46.com
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
WBTV
‘What is the road out?’ Gaston County Schools employees still experiencing payroll issues; state treasurer communicating with district staff
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly eight full months since Gaston County Schools changed its payroll system, and hundreds of employees say their checks are still incorrect. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help of...
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
Crash with injuries causes large power outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage occurred in Winston-Salem following a crash at an intersection, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The crash occurred at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, causing a road closure and a large power outage in the area. Police say that the crash scene is already […]
6 guns, several drug types found at Lancaster home: Sheriff
Six guns and a variety of drugs were seized after a warrant was executed on a Lancaster home, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Let this 6-year-old boy’s life be a lesson for all NC drivers
On Sept. 6, one of two drivers was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 car race that ended in a fiery crash on a Gaston County road and the death of a 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. The Charlotte Observer reported that on June 26, 2021, Gracie Eaves was...
WBTV
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
Huntersville boy who lost part of leg in shark attack opens up on Good Morning America
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy from Huntersville who lost part of his leg after surviving a bull shark attack off the coast of the Florida Keys opened up about the experience in an interview with Good Morning America Thursday morning. In August, Jameson Reeder Jr. and his family...
