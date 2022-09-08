Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC
Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson
Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
Missouri Football: Is Eli Drinkwitz in trouble after Kansas State loss?
Bad weather and bad play doom Missouri football as Kansas State wins going away. Deuce Vaughn ran for 145 and two touchdowns to lead the way. It was a gloomy day in Manhattan for Missouri football (1-1) as Deuce Vaughn runs wild for Kansas State in Saturday’s 40-12 victory.
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Nebraska fired Scott Frost in the most disrespectful way possible
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is finally over after a home loss to Georgia Southern. After falling at home to the Georgia Southern Eagles, the Nebraska football team will no longer be led by head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska athletic director and Cornhuskers football legend Trev Alberts was...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Nebraska football: Did Scott Frost just coach his last game with Cornhuskers?
Scott Frost has had an awful start to his 2022 season with Nebraska football and fans have to be wondering when the nightmare will be over. Describe the Scott Frost era in one word. Now that you’ve said “nightmare”, let’s discuss why he may have just coached his last game...
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
