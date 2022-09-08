ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Caleb Williams reveals most difficult part of transfer from Oklahoma to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams revealed just how tough it was to leave the Sooners program and follow Lincoln Riley to USC. When Riley took the job at Southern Cal, it was widely expected that he would try and recruit some of his former players at Oklahoma. While Williams’ transfer seemed rather simple on the surface, his inner conflict made matters a little more difficult.
NORMAN, OK
Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
LINCOLN, NE
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
