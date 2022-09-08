Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Some Class I railroads optimistic about volume growth, hiring initiatives
U.S. Class I railroads remain optimistic that hiring initiatives and operational changes should bring about improved service for the remainder of the year and into 2023, according to top executives’ remarks at a recent investor conference. “We’re in pretty smooth sailing for the rest of the fall, and I...
freightwaves.com
Truck stop logistics and the future of fuels
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are going inside and outside the pump as we look at how truck stops work and the tech behind the pump. We’ll learn about what the future holds for fuels and charging as well as what the truck stop of the near future will look like.
freightwaves.com
Class I railroads to suspend security-sensitive shipments ahead of potential strike
The Class I railroads are preparing to adjust operations in the event a strike occurs on Sept. 16, saying they will suspend the shipments of security-sensitive and hazardous material. A late-day Friday service update from Norfolk Southern Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins describes how NS (NYSE: NSC) will start to...
freightwaves.com
Why does California lag in autonomous freight commercialization testing?
Back in 2012, California adopted legislation, rules of the road so to speak, for the operation of autonomous vehicles on Golden State roadways. It took three more years, until 2015, for implementing regulations to follow. No rules covered the hauling of autonomous freight — specifically trucks exceeding 10,001 pounds because...
freightwaves.com
A dumb box no more: Warehouses are built with intelligence in mind
PHILADELPHIA — The basic warehouse is made up of four walls. What makes a facility effective is what is built inside those four walls. In 2022, that means building facilities with the future in mind, yet one capable of leveraging robotics and business intelligence today. The warehouse is no...
freightwaves.com
The Log Book: Companies prepare to honor drivers for annual appreciation week
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Logistics companies, trailer manufacturers and trucking nonprofits prepare to celebrate drivers for National Truck Driver Appreciation week. C.H. Robinson values drivers, literally. Global logistics provider C.H. Robinson announced Thursday its second year of...
HighGold Mining Intersects 21.7 g/t Gold over 11.9 Meters at DC Prospect, Johnson Tract Project, Alaska
freightwaves.com
Protecting our most valuable asset: America’s truck drivers
When it comes to truck driver safety, one might assume that the majority of injuries are the result of vehicle crashes, but this is not the case. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that from 2016-2020, slips, trips and falls were the leading source of injuries to truck drivers. And according to the National Safety Council, work-related injuries and illnesses involving days away from work due to slips, trips and falls are on the rise. From 2018-2020, the average number of reported cases per year in the transportation industry was 102,310, compared to 94,126 cases from 2015-2017.
freightwaves.com
UPS lies low as FedEx Ground contractor dispute simmers
In normal times, UPS Inc. wouldn’t hesitate to capitalize on turmoil at its chief rival, FedEx Corp., to pursue business from anxious FedEx shippers. But the ongoing set-to involving FedEx Ground’s driver contractor network is not a normal time. Those following UPS (NYSE: UPS) said it has shown...
