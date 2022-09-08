When it comes to truck driver safety, one might assume that the majority of injuries are the result of vehicle crashes, but this is not the case. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that from 2016-2020, slips, trips and falls were the leading source of injuries to truck drivers. And according to the National Safety Council, work-related injuries and illnesses involving days away from work due to slips, trips and falls are on the rise. From 2018-2020, the average number of reported cases per year in the transportation industry was 102,310, compared to 94,126 cases from 2015-2017.

