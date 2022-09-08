Read full article on original website
3 Cleveland Browns whose stock is up after the Carolina Panthers game
Three Cleveland Browns players who upped their stock. The Cleveland Browns have won their first game of the season since 2004 when Jeff Garcia was the team’s quarterback. The game was ugly and there is a lot this team needs to improve upon as the season continues but a win is a win.
Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all
Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
Cardinals broadcast call of Albert Pujols passing A-Rod is special (Video)
Albert Pujols hit his 697th career home run to pass Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard. The Cardinals call was something to be treasured. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard on Saturday with his 696th home run of his career. It didn’t take him long to tack on another and get ahead of Rodriguez, hitting his next homer on Sunday afternoon.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Monday, September 12 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
Monday's Major League slate is a short one, with just nine games available to wager on. Two of them involve an interleague matchup between the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins, who play a day-night doubleheader with first pitch of Game 1 coming at 1:10 p.m. ET as Glenn Otto and Trevor Rogers face off.
MLB・
NFL Week 2 Schedule, Odds, Over/Under (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
Well NFL, you've done it again. While the prime time games left plenty to be desired, there were some incredible finishes and comebacks that took place on Sunday's afternoon slate. The New Orleans Saints erased a 16-point deficit in the 4th quarter to stun the Atlanta Falcons on the road...
NFL・
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697
Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
College Football Week 3 Odds, Spread and Total for Every Team, Every Game
On a Week 2 filled with massive upsets, some way, some how, the Alabama Crimson Tide escaped from the jaws of defeat in Austin, Texas. However, Alabama did lose one thing in the process: their No. 1 ranking in the latest AP Poll; vaulting their SEC rival Georgia Bulldogs to the top spot in the process. The Bulldogs open up SEC play with a trip to Columbia, S.C. to face the Gamecocks at noon ET on Saturday.
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Syracuse basketball fits play-style of elite NYC guard, who eyes official visit
For my money, Syracuse basketball 2024 recruiting target Elijah Moore, a lethal shooting guard, is poised to make a big move in the national rankings for his class sooner rather than later. Several national recruiting analysts and scouts have echoed that sentiment lately. The 6-foot-4 Moore, offered a scholarship by...
