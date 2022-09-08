Vernon man gets 2 years in Glastonbury vehicle theft

A man charged in the theft of a running vehicle from the Glastonbury Home Depot parking lot after police publicized a photo of him holding hands with a woman in the store has been sentenced to a total of two years in prison for that and six other crimes.

DEFENDANT: Michael A. Ortiz, 33, who has listed an address on West Street in Vernon.

CONVICTIONS: Third-degree larceny in Feb. 2 theft of running vehicle from parking lot of Home Depot in Glastonbury. Second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, two third-degree burglaries, violating a family violence protective order, and second-degree failure to appear in court in other cases.

TOTAL SENTENCE: Six years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

Michael A. Ortiz, 33, who has listed an address on West Street in Vernon, was convicted of a reduced felony charge of third-degree larceny and sentenced to 18 months in prison for the Glastonbury vehicle theft in a Manchester Superior Court plea bargain, online records show.