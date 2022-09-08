WALKS AND TALKS: Manchester native who lives in Ukraine to speak at the Whiton Library tonight
The Manchester Public Library will host Larissa Babij, a Manchester native who now lives in Ukraine, to speak tonight, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiton Branch Library, 100 North Main Street.
Babij will discuss her experiences living in Ukraine during the war with Russia in a talk titled “At Home in War: Stories from a Ukrainian-American in Ukraine.”
Babij, a Ukrainian-American translator, writer and dancer, grew up in Manchester in a Ukrainian-American family. Curious to learn more about her ancestral home, she moved to Kyiv in 2005, and has been living in Ukraine ever since.
