Manchester, CT

WALKS AND TALKS: Manchester native who lives in Ukraine to speak at the Whiton Library tonight

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z64S1_0hn61zVn00
Ukrainian-American Larissa Babij, born and raised in Manchester, moved to Kyiv in 2005. She will talk about her experiences living in Ukraine during the war with Russia, tonight at the Manchester Public Library’s Whiton Branch. Courtesy Natalie Babij

The Manchester Public Library will host Larissa Babij, a Manchester native who now lives in Ukraine, to speak tonight, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiton Branch Library, 100 North Main Street.

Babij will discuss her experiences living in Ukraine during the war with Russia in a talk titled “At Home in War: Stories from a Ukrainian-American in Ukraine.”

Babij, a Ukrainian-American translator, writer and dancer, grew up in Manchester in a Ukrainian-American family. Curious to learn more about her ancestral home, she moved to Kyiv in 2005, and has been living in Ukraine ever since.

