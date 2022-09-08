ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire District No. 1 station expansion gets wetlands OK

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency this week approved a permit for Fire District No. 1 to expand and modernize its station on Weymouth Road and add additional parking and pavement areas.

The agency granted the permit with a condition that firefighters not stockpile snow on pavement areas.

Wilson M. Alford of Alford Associates in Windsor presented details of the proposed 3,300-square-foot addition to the west side of the station. Improvements will include making a large hall, kitchen, bunk room, bathrooms, and offices for the department’s firefighters.

Blake Center issued violation notice for filling in pond

SOMERS — The Conservation Commission this week asked the Blake Center for Faith and Freedom to have the contractor who filled in a man-made pond on the Hall Hill Road property write a letter explaining how the pond was constructed and his role in its creation. Labin Duke, executive...
SOMERS, CT
Stafford school roof replacement plan to go to town meeting

STAFFORD — Residents will have the chance to vote on approving more than $1.8 million to replace the roof of Stafford Middle School in a future town meeting. WHAT: Stafford residents will be able to vote on a more than $1.8 million expenditure for a new roof for Stafford Middle School in a future town meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.
STAFFORD, CT
