Fire District No. 1 station expansion gets wetlands OK

ENFIELD — The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency this week approved a permit for Fire District No. 1 to expand and modernize its station on Weymouth Road and add additional parking and pavement areas.

The agency granted the permit with a condition that firefighters not stockpile snow on pavement areas.

Wilson M. Alford of Alford Associates in Windsor presented details of the proposed 3,300-square-foot addition to the west side of the station. Improvements will include making a large hall, kitchen, bunk room, bathrooms, and offices for the department’s firefighters.