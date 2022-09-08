DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--

Smart Salem, Dubai’s premium medical fitness provider is opening its new flagship medical fitness testing center in DIFC in mid-September.

This press release features multimedia.

The UAE’s Smart Salem premium medical fitness center offers next-level residency services in a unique, one-stop-shop, high-tech center in DIFC and City Walk. (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart Salem DIFC is the second Smart Salem facility to offer customers the fastest medical fitness results available in the market. The new state-of-the-art facility will offer an additional 12,000 square feet of luxurious facilities designed to provide a premium experience that lets customers relax and enjoy the journey without the hassle of lining up for medical tests.

Emirates ID biometrics and other visa application support services will be available on-site soon in the new facility, providing customers with the ultimate convenience for a fast, easy and comfortable residency experience.

Results in a flash

Smart Salem uses cutting-edge technology to enable automation and robotics to provide customers with an innovative, seamless, and personalized screening experience.

Sanjay Verma, Smart Salem’s General Manager, commented, “Our DIFC flagship center takes medical testing to the next level by combing a luxury experience with the convenience of a one-stop-shop. This means our customers’ medical fitness results are always available in just 30 minutes. Still, we’re also integrating visa and EID to ensure the end-to-end process is incredibly fast”.

Open six days a week from Sunday to Friday in City Walk and DIFC; Smart Salem will also soon add medical fitness testing for domestic staff so all households can visit simultaneously. This will provide an incredibly versatile service in the very heart of the city. Most customers will be able to visit the location for a single time and receive their digital visa within just 60-90 minutes.

Sanjay Verma further stated, “We believe the convenience of a fast-tracked service is a game-changer and should prove very attractive to our business clients looking for maximum convenience in an enjoyable environment. It’s the equivalent of flying Business Class.

We’re also thrilled to announce that we are currently designing our third center in DKP (TECOM) with the planned completion date at the end of this year”.

Join Smart Salem in saving lives at their exclusive pre-opening blood donation drive on the 9th of September – walk-in and bookings accepted.

Sign up: https://smartsalem.ae/BloodDonation/booking

