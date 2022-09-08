Read full article on original website
Biden's big climate bill isn't a venture capital fund
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last month by President Biden, includes around $370 billion for clean energy development and adoption. But it is not a venture capital fund, despite viral tweets to that effect. Why it matters: $370 billion is a ton of taxpayer money, and it will...
The problem of indolent retail shareholders
The first rule of meme stocks is that you short them at your peril — no matter how overvalued they might seem, the crowd can always bid them up. Driving the news: Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp, or DWAC, sure seem like they're defying gravity right now, even after having fallen 87% from their peak last October.
The energy tragedy was avoidable
The world's energy infrastructure is failing, in entirely foreseeable — and foreseen — ways. Why it matters: For more than a decade, policy wonks urged global governments to take advantage of low interest rates by spending trillions of dollars on making our economies resilient to inevitable climate change. Now, that window of opportunity has closed, and the necessary investments are going to be a lot more expensive.
Tech private equity vets raise $3 billion for digitization fund
BayPine, a Boston-based midmarket buyout firm led by David Roux (ex-Silver Lake) and Anjan Mukherjee (ex-Blackstone), raised $2.2 billion for its debut fund. It also secured $800 million in co-investment commitments. Why it matters: This is a pair of tech vets aiming at the wide swath of non-tech companies that...
Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program
Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?
Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
Republicans take aim at corporate ratings system
Prominent GOP officials in Arizona are pushing back against a "responsible investing" business ratings system that many Republicans view as "woke capitalism." Context: Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings measure a company's commitment to environmental issues like combating climate change, social issues like diversity and corporate governance issues like business ethics.
Raleigh AI startup ready for growth after $25M raise
Diveplane, a Raleigh-based artificial intelligence company is opening a new office downtown and doubling its workforce. Driving the news: CEO Mike Capps tells Axios the company has raised $25 million from investors. Diveplane currently has around 20 employees. The new hires could be remote. The company is in the process...
New push to define Bidenomics
After months of gloom, the Biden administration is becoming more eager to define — and talk about — Bidenomics. Why it matters: The White House isn't introducing major new policy proposals. Rather, it's talking about the Biden economic record as something to embrace, suggesting a shifting tone heading into midterm elections and beyond.
