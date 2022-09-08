The Spaniards scored the last three goals of the game after Greece battled back from three goals down to tie the game at 6-6. Current photo via LEN. Spain became the first team since 2010 to retain their European Championships title after a fascinating final where they managed to down Greece, despite their rivals spirited effort to come back from three goals down to 6-6, but the Spaniards netted the last three goals of the game. Italy took the upper hand in an action-packed match against the Netherlands – to get their first medal since 2016.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO