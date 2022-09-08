ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

Day 4 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 – Indian Swimming News

36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Shuru Ho Chuka Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records. 36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Shuru Ho Chuka Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Ho Chuki Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Believe 200 Free Will Be Next 2009 World Record To Fall

The men's 200 free edged out the women's 200 free as the event in which readers believe the next world record from 2009 will go down. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com

GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 9/9/2022

In the relatively quiet transition period from the LCM to SCY season, there were still a few young standouts in the U.S. over the past few weeks. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and...
swimswam.com

3x Olympian Aimee Willmott Named Athlete Representative for British Swimming Board

Willmott, who represented Great Britain in the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics, retired last November. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three-time British Olympian Aimee Willmott has been elected as the new Athlete Representative for the British Swimming Board. Willmott, who represented Great Britain in the London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympics, retired last November.
swimswam.com

World’s First Water Polo NFT Launches

The world’s first water polo specific NFT project is launching on Sept. 10th with the goal of bringing passionate water polo fans into one online community. Current photo via KAP7. Courtesy of KAP7, a SwimSwam partner. The world’s first water polo specific NFT project is launching on September 10th...
swimswam.com

Soul Cap Co-Founder Offers Insight Into Recent FINA Approval

“It was about giving people that choice to continue and not have to choose between their hair and swimming," said Soul Cap co-founder Michael Chapman, left. Soul Cap co-founder Michael Chapman offered some behind-the-scenes perspective this week on FINA’s recent approval of his company’s coverings for competition use. The caps specialize in protecting hair that’s thick, curly, braided, or otherwise textured — which is often difficult to fit into smaller swim caps.
swimswam.com

Returning To Racing In The Open Sea

Accomplished open water swimmers speak on competing in the Maui Channel Swim From Lanai to Maui. Current photo via Andrew Davis, Peter Thiel, Nikki Caflisch, James Hickman. “Because memory is time folding back on itself. To remember is to disengage from the present. In order to reach any kind of success in automobile racing, a driver must never remember.
swimswam.com

Women’s Water Polo: Spain Becomes First Back-to-Back Euros Champ Since 2010

The Spaniards scored the last three goals of the game after Greece battled back from three goals down to tie the game at 6-6. Current photo via LEN. Spain became the first team since 2010 to retain their European Championships title after a fascinating final where they managed to down Greece, despite their rivals spirited effort to come back from three goals down to 6-6, but the Spaniards netted the last three goals of the game. Italy took the upper hand in an action-packed match against the Netherlands – to get their first medal since 2016.
swimswam.com

USA Swimming Publishes Standards for 2023 Pro Swim Series

About half of the Pro Swim Series qualifying standards got faster in 2023, most significantly in the women's distance events. USA Swimming has set the time standards for the 2023 Pro Swim Series that kicks off in January in Knoxville. The standards are now set to match the 2022 USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships standards.
swimswam.com

Men’s Water Polo: Croatia Edges Defending Champ Hungary for 2nd Euro Title

Croatia won a thriller against defending champion Hungary to claim its second European Championships title in the nation's history. Current photo via LEN. Just as in 2010, the Croats made it again at the home Europeans – lifted by 9,000 fans and then lifting the roof of the fully-packed Spaladium Arena, they won a thriller against title-holder Hungary to claim the second European title in their history. Spain won a huge battle against Italy to clinch the bronze, their third medal in a row.
