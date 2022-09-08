Read full article on original website
Governor Hogan proclaims September 11 as a day of service and remembrance
The Governor’s Office of Service and Volunteerism and the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives launch annual statewide Just Serve Initiative
Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee
ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters...
chesapeakefamily.com
Teacher Salaries in Maryland
Teacher salaries in Maryland aren’t competitive enough to attract and retain talented teachers. This is bound to be a long term problem if we want good, qualified teachers to educate and prepare our future workforce. According to the Maryland State Board of Education 5,516 teachers, close to 10% left the profession. Reasons vary from retirement to burnout to better opportunities, but there is no doubt there is a shortage of teachers and no end in sight. Anne Arundel County and TAAAC (the Teachers’ Union) reached a bargaining agreement in early September for a 4% cost of living increase. Even with that increase, salaries for teachers are lower than other professions with the same educational requirements.
Bay Net
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Washington Examiner
Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
Analysis: Former Hogan campaign donors have given four times more to Moore than Cox
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. The post Analysis: Former Hogan campaign donors have given four times more to Moore than Cox appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1
BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
wfxb.com
Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency
President Biden’s immigration policy has lead to a public health emergency. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a national emergency in response to Texas and Arizona bussing migrants to the capitol. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants to D.C. by bus in April in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Over 10,000 migrants have been sent and there are no intentions of stopping. The emergency declaration will allow for a coordinated response to the arrival of migrants.
Maryland GOP candidates Cox and Peroutka shed connections to controversial groups and platforms
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Maryland Republican nominees for governor and attorney general have been shedding themselves of some controversial groups and social media platforms that have brought them heavy criticism even in their own party. Gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox reportedly took down more than 1,000 posts on Gab, a site known for white […]
wypr.org
Senate Republicans dodge endorsing Cox for governor
Maryland’s Senate Republicans may be resigned to their minority status in the General Assembly, but Bryan Simonaire, the Senate GOP leader, said in a virtual press conference Tuesday they could make a difference if they could just pick up a few more seats in November’s General Election. At the same time, however, he and others on the call avoided endorsing Dan Cox, their party’s Trump endorsed candidate for governor, and Michael Peroutka, the Republican attorney general candidate with ties to the League of the South.
Bay Net
Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule
A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election
Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
WTOP
Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list
If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announces $355 million in funding for anti-gun violence efforts
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced millions of dollars in funding to fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. Wolf made the announcement at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia. "I've committed $355 million and taken as much executive action as I can throughout the course of my administration to...
Bay Net
Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
