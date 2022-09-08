ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Reporter

Former Hogan campaign donors gave nearly four times as much to Democratic gubernatorial candidate as Republican nominee

ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has distanced himself from Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox since Maryland’s primary elections in July. Now, so are some of Hogan’s former campaign donors. Democratic nominee Wes Moore has received nearly four times as much in donations from Hogan’s former financial supporters...
MARYLAND STATE
chesapeakefamily.com

Teacher Salaries in Maryland

Teacher salaries in Maryland aren’t competitive enough to attract and retain talented teachers. This is bound to be a long term problem if we want good, qualified teachers to educate and prepare our future workforce. According to the Maryland State Board of Education 5,516 teachers, close to 10% left the profession. Reasons vary from retirement to burnout to better opportunities, but there is no doubt there is a shortage of teachers and no end in sight. Anne Arundel County and TAAAC (the Teachers’ Union) reached a bargaining agreement in early September for a 4% cost of living increase. Even with that increase, salaries for teachers are lower than other professions with the same educational requirements.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Robert Reich blames racism for Democrats giving black people dirty water

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich blames decades of racism for the water crises in Jackson, Mississippi; Flint, Michigan; and West Baltimore, Maryland. I wonder, what do the leaders of those three cities all have in common?. Reich declared that the “legacy of segregation” and “decades and decades of racism and...
JACKSON, MS
Nottingham MD

Maryland ‘Move Over’ law to expand on October 1

BALTIMORE, MD—Beginning October 1, 2022, the “Move Over” law in Maryland will expand. The expanded law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. Warning signals may include hazard lights, road flares, or...
MARYLAND STATE
wfxb.com

Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Public Health Emergency

President Biden’s immigration policy has lead to a public health emergency. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a national emergency in response to Texas and Arizona bussing migrants to the capitol. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending migrants to D.C. by bus in April in response to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Over 10,000 migrants have been sent and there are no intentions of stopping. The emergency declaration will allow for a coordinated response to the arrival of migrants.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Senate Republicans dodge endorsing Cox for governor

Maryland’s Senate Republicans may be resigned to their minority status in the General Assembly, but Bryan Simonaire, the Senate GOP leader, said in a virtual press conference Tuesday they could make a difference if they could just pick up a few more seats in November’s General Election. At the same time, however, he and others on the call avoided endorsing Dan Cox, their party’s Trump endorsed candidate for governor, and Michael Peroutka, the Republican attorney general candidate with ties to the League of the South.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications For Class Of 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2023. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues.
MARYLAND STATE
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Roanoke Star

Fmr. Prince William County Registrar Charged With Corruption Related To 2020 Election

Despite almost two years’ of assurances that “the 2020 elections were the most secure in our nation’s history” and warnings that “questioning the integrity of our elections is tantamount to treason,” the former registrar for Prince William County, in Northern Virginia, on September 7 was indicted for two felonies and one misdemeanor regarding corruption, false […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Report: DC and surrounding areas make best places to retire list

If people are looking for places to retire, D.C. and some of the surrounding areas offer some good options. That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which compared the “retiree-friendliness” of more than 180 U.S. cities. The rankings were established by looking at the affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in each area.
TRAVEL
Bay Net

Maryland Moving Fast Towards Driverless Cars

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland may be at the forefront of a brand new industry. The entire project has been the brainchild of the autonomous nonprofit organization Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC). MAGIC started its exciting endeavor in May of 2021 in downtown Westminster, Maryland. Since then, it has worked...
WESTMINSTER, MD

