ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Has BYU football ever beaten future Big 12 foe Baylor?

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBe9B_0hn61ULO00
Baylor running back Abram Smith (7) dives for a touchdown against BYU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 38-24. | Ron Jenkins, Associated Press

BYU football will open the home slate of its 2022 season with a matchup against Baylor this Saturday, a contest featuring two teams that will be conference mates next year when the Cougars join the Big 12.

Here’s what has happened between the Cougars and Bears in previous matchups.

All-time history between BYU and Baylor football

Baylor leads the all-time series with BYU, 2-1. The Bears won the first matchup in 1983, then again last season. The Cougars beat Baylor in 1984.

  • The Bears rushed for 303 yards in controlling the tempo of their 38-24 win over BYU midway through the 2021 season.
  • Baylor went on to win the Big 12 championship last year, and are the favorite to win the league again in 2022.
  • The first game between the schools was a competitive one, as the Bears scored a touchdown in the final minute to beat BYU 40-36 in Waco, Texas, in 1983. It was the Cougars’ lone loss that season.
  • BYU’s lone win in the series was a part of the Cougars’ 1984 national championship season, and is the only other time that the two teams have met in Provo.
  • One week after opening the season with a win at then-No. 3 Pittsburgh, the Cougars rolled to a 47-13 win over Baylor in 1984 highlighted by Robbie Bosco throwing for 363 yards and six touchdowns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Shows Baylor Hospitality With Playing Of School Song In Bell Tower

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Baylor has the potential to be a special series when the two schools are both in the Big 12 Conference. Baylor has been an original member of the Big 12 from its inception in 1996, while BYU is set to join the Power 5 league in 2023. Last year, when BYU traveled to Waco to face the Bears for the first time since 1984, Baylor rolled out the Big 12 carpet for BYU.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Football#Byu Football#College Football#American Football#Associated Press Byu#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

What Coach Whittingham had to say after the game

The Utes took care of business on Saturday. They won comfortably, 73-7, over the SUU as the T-Birds were simply outmatched in this one. It was a short game for the starting units with the second and third stringers getting a lot of work in the second half. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy