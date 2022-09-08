ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva, FL

Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Following Stop At ‘Handy Food’

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYWBf_0hn61NPX00

The Florida Lottery announced that Christina Baldino, of Alva, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Baldino purchased her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 21321 State Road 80 in Alva. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Alva, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
UPI News

Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
SWANSEA, SC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize. The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.
TEMPERANCE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#The Florida Lottery#The Lottery#Florida Woman Wins#Handy Food#National Headlines#The Free Press
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One of the largest land deals sells for over $67 million dollars

On September 9 2022 Seefried PSO Fort Myers, A Delaware LLC sold property located at 16300 Lee Road, Fort Myers (The “Last Mile” off Alico location of Amazon) to ET Ft Myers LLC, a Delaware registered LLC aka Elm Tree Funds LLC of 120 South Central Ave, Suite 300 St Louis Missouri for $67,800,356.00. The deed was executed by SIP 31, LLC Ferdinand C Seefried as Manager.
FORT MYERS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Small and Mid-Sized Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Real Estate Markets

There's little doubt that Florida's real estate market has been booming in many places. As of October 2021, real estate prices in Florida were up about 17% overall compared with the year before. And the real estate website Zillow predicted that Florida's real estate market would continue to rise by around 17-21% in 2022. While the real estate market appears to be slowing in some areas, prices appear to be holding in others.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida launches halfway-full gas tank campaign to ease evacuations 5 years after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. - The state wants Floridians to keep their gas tanks halfway full during hurricane season to help ease evacuations. Saturday marks exactly five years since Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida as a category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. September 10 is also considered the peak for hurricane season and state officials are using the anniversary to reflect and remind Floridians just how important it is to be prepared.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
134K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy