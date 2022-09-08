ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Mail

'Right here with you is where I really feel like I'm at home': Derek Jeter hails Yankees fans as team pays tribute to legendary Hall of Famer in the Bronx... but on the field it turned into a disastrous night against the Rays

Derek Jeter retuned to Yankee Stadium Friday night, for the first time since the team retired his jersey in 2017, and gave fans something to cheer about - unlike the game itself. The Yankees used the game against the Tampa Bay Rays to celebrate Jeter's enshrinement to the MLB Hall...
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute

It was just over a year ago since New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter saw his name enshrined in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame. And on Friday night, the Yanks will also honor their former captain in the Bronx. Ahead of the Hall of Fame tribute night, Aaron Boone spoke out on the […] The post Aaron Boone drops Derek Jeter truth bomb amid NY Hall of Fame tribute appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

