3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
FanSided

Cowboys fans reach new low, throw trash at Dak Prescott running off field with injury

Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ season-opener with a hand injury but classless fans in Dallas threw trash at the quarterback as he ran to the locker room. On a night at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys managed only three points in a 16-point loss with poor offensive play across the board and run defense most akin to broken saloon doors hanging open on one hinge, the ugliest thing that happened somehow still came from the fans.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Best memes and Tweets after Packers get drop kicked by Vikings in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers’ bad luck in Week 1 continued, as the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. Last year, the Green Bay Packers had the worst possible start to their season, falling 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They did not reach the low of that game, but they did not fare any better in their 2022 season-opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Dak Prescott Out Several Weeks with Thumb Injury as Week 2 Odds for Bengals vs. Cowboys Taken Off Board

The Dallas Cowboys' season-opener went from bad to worse Sunday night. Following their 19-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones told reporters postgame that starting quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery to repair his thumb on his throwing hand; costing him several weeks of the 2022 season.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

LOOK: NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery

NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery. In August, Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and NFL Twitter lost their minds. First, they believed he skipped due to possibly filming the show “The Masked Singer.” Then they thought he was gone because his marriage with Gisele Bündchen was falling apart.
NFL
FanSided

Bears have already given NFL blueprint for how to stop Trey Lance

The rainy conditions played a factor, but after Week 1, it looks like the Chicago Bears gave the NFL a blueprint for stopping Trey Lance. Going into Week 1, the talk centered around two topics when it came to the 49ers visiting the Bears. First, Chicago was supposed to be bad, and second, the matchup of Justin Fields vs. fellow draft mate Trey Lance.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers pays Justin Jefferson a massive compliment in postgame handshakes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson some huge praise after their Week 1 matchup. The Minnesota Vikings entered a new era this season, as they have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell and a new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But, the offense was essentially the same, led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In Week 1 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jefferson made a statement.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

The Brian Daboll-Daniel Jones marriage looks toxic at best even in a win

During the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Brian Daboll was shown yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones after a turnover. This feeling that you are feeling, New York Giants fans, is called hope. For the first time in six years, the Giants opened up their season with a victory. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20 following a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, a made two-point conversion, and a missed game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock. But, it was far from an easy win for new head coach Brian Daboll.
NFL
FanSided

What’s the deal with Ezekiel Elliott’s new helmet?

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott debuted a new helmet on Sunday Night Football and it raised some questions with a vastly different look. If you’ve been watching Ezekiel Elliott line up in the backfield from his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and throughout his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, there has never been a change with his helmet. He’d worn the Riddell SpeedFlex helmet consistently throughout that entire time.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Baker Mayfield downplays stinker vs. former team

A rebound from a rough first half was not enough for Baker Mayfield to get the win for the Carolina Panthers over the Cleveland Browns. One of the biggest storylines entering Week 1 of the 2022 season was Baker Mayfield making his first start for the Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The first half was not a great one for Mayfield, but he helped bring Carolina back into it in the second half. However, it was the Browns who were victorious, picking up a 26-24 win on a game-winning field goal by Cade York.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

