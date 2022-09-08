Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
As if the Cowboys night couldn’t get worse, Dak Prescott leaves with injury
Dak Prescott was having a horrific night already against the Bucs but things got worse for the Cowboys quarterback because of a hand injury. Sorry Cowboys fans. Just when you thought things were bad enough, the football god proved that when it rains it does indeed pour. A demoralizing Sunday...
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Cowboys fans reach new low, throw trash at Dak Prescott running off field with injury
Dak Prescott left the Cowboys’ season-opener with a hand injury but classless fans in Dallas threw trash at the quarterback as he ran to the locker room. On a night at AT&T Stadium when the Dallas Cowboys managed only three points in a 16-point loss with poor offensive play across the board and run defense most akin to broken saloon doors hanging open on one hinge, the ugliest thing that happened somehow still came from the fans.
Gisele Bündchen makes public display of support for Tom Brady amid breakup rumors
Gisele Bündchen makes public display of support for Tom Brady amid breakup rumors. Gisele Bündchen is making it known that, despite her absence, she is still supporting her man in NFL week 1. On Sunday night the supermodel tweeted a message to Brady ahead of the Buccaneers taking...
Best memes and Tweets after Packers get drop kicked by Vikings in Week 1
The Green Bay Packers’ bad luck in Week 1 continued, as the Minnesota Vikings defeated them 23-7. Last year, the Green Bay Packers had the worst possible start to their season, falling 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints. They did not reach the low of that game, but they did not fare any better in their 2022 season-opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings.
NFL Week 2 Schedule, Odds, Over/Under (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
Well NFL, you've done it again. While the prime time games left plenty to be desired, there were some incredible finishes and comebacks that took place on Sunday's afternoon slate. The New Orleans Saints erased a 16-point deficit in the 4th quarter to stun the Atlanta Falcons on the road...
Dak Prescott Out Several Weeks with Thumb Injury as Week 2 Odds for Bengals vs. Cowboys Taken Off Board
The Dallas Cowboys' season-opener went from bad to worse Sunday night. Following their 19-3 drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones told reporters postgame that starting quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery to repair his thumb on his throwing hand; costing him several weeks of the 2022 season.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
LOOK: NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery
NFL Twitter thinks Tom Brady had plastic surgery. In August, Tom Brady missed 11 days of training camp and NFL Twitter lost their minds. First, they believed he skipped due to possibly filming the show “The Masked Singer.” Then they thought he was gone because his marriage with Gisele Bündchen was falling apart.
Bears have already given NFL blueprint for how to stop Trey Lance
The rainy conditions played a factor, but after Week 1, it looks like the Chicago Bears gave the NFL a blueprint for stopping Trey Lance. Going into Week 1, the talk centered around two topics when it came to the 49ers visiting the Bears. First, Chicago was supposed to be bad, and second, the matchup of Justin Fields vs. fellow draft mate Trey Lance.
Cowboys fans wondering when Dak Prescott forgot how to play football
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense looked terrible in the first half against the Buccaneers and Twitter had plenty to say about it. Hopefully, fans of high-flying football offenses got their fill early in the first Sunday of NFL action because it was absent in the first half of Sunday Night Football.
Aaron Rodgers pays Justin Jefferson a massive compliment in postgame handshakes
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson some huge praise after their Week 1 matchup. The Minnesota Vikings entered a new era this season, as they have a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell and a new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. But, the offense was essentially the same, led by star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In Week 1 against the rival Green Bay Packers, Jefferson made a statement.
The Brian Daboll-Daniel Jones marriage looks toxic at best even in a win
During the New York Giants’ Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Brian Daboll was shown yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones after a turnover. This feeling that you are feeling, New York Giants fans, is called hope. For the first time in six years, the Giants opened up their season with a victory. The Giants defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-20 following a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, a made two-point conversion, and a missed game-winning field goal by Titans kicker Randy Bullock. But, it was far from an easy win for new head coach Brian Daboll.
What’s the deal with Ezekiel Elliott’s new helmet?
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott debuted a new helmet on Sunday Night Football and it raised some questions with a vastly different look. If you’ve been watching Ezekiel Elliott line up in the backfield from his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes and throughout his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, there has never been a change with his helmet. He’d worn the Riddell SpeedFlex helmet consistently throughout that entire time.
Cris Collinsworth’s voice on Sunday Night Football had NFL Twitter baffled
Cris Collinsworth was “playing hurt” in the Sunday Night Football broadcast, and NFL Twitter didn’t hold back from giving him a hard time. If something sounded a little off about the Sunday Night Football broadcast in Week 1, you weren’t the only one that noticed. When...
It was kicker carnage in Week 1: Here’s every missed NFL game-winning kick
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off with a bang…until it didn’t. Here are all the gut-wrenching missed kicks in all their glory. NFL fans missing the adrenaline kicks felt throughout last season were treated to a rollercoaster of emotions following the results of a few marquee Week 1 games.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
Baker Mayfield downplays stinker vs. former team
A rebound from a rough first half was not enough for Baker Mayfield to get the win for the Carolina Panthers over the Cleveland Browns. One of the biggest storylines entering Week 1 of the 2022 season was Baker Mayfield making his first start for the Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The first half was not a great one for Mayfield, but he helped bring Carolina back into it in the second half. However, it was the Browns who were victorious, picking up a 26-24 win on a game-winning field goal by Cade York.
Comments / 0