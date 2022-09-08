A rebound from a rough first half was not enough for Baker Mayfield to get the win for the Carolina Panthers over the Cleveland Browns. One of the biggest storylines entering Week 1 of the 2022 season was Baker Mayfield making his first start for the Carolina Panthers against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The first half was not a great one for Mayfield, but he helped bring Carolina back into it in the second half. However, it was the Browns who were victorious, picking up a 26-24 win on a game-winning field goal by Cade York.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO