Pharr, TX

Road closures in I-2/I-69C project expected for weekend

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures in the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project are scheduled for this weekend in Pharr.

I-2/I-69C Pharr Interchange prompts weekend detours

Alternating full closures of the I-2 main lanes will be in effect as crews remove steel grinders from the original connector. From 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, construction crews will close the I-2 westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road in Pharr. The left lane on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Dhalia Street and Vic Drive will also be closed overnight Friday.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at the Cage Boulevard exit ramp. Drivers can stay on the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp or use Cage Boulevard to head north.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday the I-2 eastbound main lanes will be closed again. However, this time the closure will be between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Huisache Avenue. Drivers will be detoured off the ramp and can follow the frontage road to reenter the main lanes.

Traffic from I-2 construction causing major headaches for drivers

The I-2 westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road will also be closed overnight Saturday.

Additional road closures in relation to the I-2/I-69 Interchange Project include; nightly full closures of the I-69C southbound frontage road between state highway 495 and I-2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday; nightly full closures of the I-69C northbound frontage road between I-2 and state highway 495 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday; and temporary closures of the Cage Boulevard underpass from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

ValleyCentral

Brownsville bridge to halt traffic for 9/11 ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will temporarily stop traffic in honor of the 9/11 attack victims. According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 21st anniversary remembrance ceremony will occur at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m. CBP is […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen CISD adds sanitation system to school buses

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD is stepping up its safety and sanitation on school buses by adding a new technology to protect against viruses and bacteria. The school district is the first in Texas to feature CleanTransit Automated Infection Control systems by CleanSpray Technologies, LLC. “The clean spray system is something that automatically shoots […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

What’s that on the radar?

I appreciate viewer email and especially when it comes with examples! Check this out from William:. When I checked the national weather radar mosaic on the evening of 2 September I observed a persistent circular standing wave pattern centered around Brownsville. By persistent, I mean over several hours. I have...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Family health event to be held in Edinburg

A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Parents will be able to get information on all things COVID-19, and with school back in session, Hidalgo County's Health Authority and the state department are stressing vaccinations.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CDCB reopens to help with rent and utility assistance

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) reopened its doors this week after taking two weeks to restructure and regroup, according to the organization’s program manager, Crystal Losoya. The non-profit organization is working alongside Cameron County to provide residents in the county with the option to apply for the Cameron County Emergency Rental […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees. The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit. Deputies approached the man while he […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD: Employee dies after truck crushes him

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A workplace accident at a trucking company resulted in the death of a Pharr man. The victim was working early Tuesday morning in Pharr when a truck fell on top of him, police say. He died shortly after the incident. While the incident occurred on Penske Truck Leasing grounds, no affiliated […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

