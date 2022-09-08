Road closures in I-2/I-69C project expected for weekend

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures in the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project are scheduled for this weekend in Pharr.

Alternating full closures of the I-2 main lanes will be in effect as crews remove steel grinders from the original connector. From 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, construction crews will close the I-2 westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road in Pharr. The left lane on the I-2 eastbound main lanes between Dhalia Street and Vic Drive will also be closed overnight Friday.

Westbound traffic will be detoured at the Cage Boulevard exit ramp. Drivers can stay on the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp or use Cage Boulevard to head north.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday the I-2 eastbound main lanes will be closed again. However, this time the closure will be between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Huisache Avenue. Drivers will be detoured off the ramp and can follow the frontage road to reenter the main lanes.

The I-2 westbound main lanes between the Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road will also be closed overnight Saturday.

Additional road closures in relation to the I-2/I-69 Interchange Project include; nightly full closures of the I-69C southbound frontage road between state highway 495 and I-2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday; nightly full closures of the I-69C northbound frontage road between I-2 and state highway 495 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday; and temporary closures of the Cage Boulevard underpass from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

