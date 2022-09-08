ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WRAL News

GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

INDIANAPOLIS — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend, to...
INDIANA STATE
WRAL News

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during...
HUTCHINSON, KS
WRAL News

Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

TOCCOA, Ga. — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims' families emotional and psychological harm. A six-member jury...
NEWTOWN, CT
WRAL News

UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana

DETROIT — United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company's alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in...
KOKOMO, IN
WRAL News

Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot

NEW BERN, N.C. — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday to...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
