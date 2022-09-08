Read full article on original website
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates...
In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics
INDIANAPOLIS — About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend, to...
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during...
Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other nearby...
Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case
HARTFORD, Conn. — A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims' families emotional and psychological harm. A six-member jury...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
DETROIT — United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company's alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems. The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in...
Ex-company executive gets prison term in bid-rigging plot
NEW BERN, N.C. — A former engineering company executive has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison for his role in a bid-rigging scheme to defraud the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Brent Brewbaker, who worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, also was sentenced on Thursday to...
GOP sues over NC board's absentee ballot date, observer rule
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina and national Republicans sued Friday seeking to block the State Board of Elections from extending the fall absentee-ballot receipt deadline because of a holiday and from enforcing a rule that could disrupt the movement of some polling site observers. The Republican National Committee, state...
Retirees bet on a Durham investment firm. Will they die before realizing returns?
A fight between an indicted billionaire’s insurance companies and the state regulator that took control of them is grinding through its fourth year as the two sides battle over $1.2 billion amid allegations of bribery and fraud. As the dispute drags on, people who staked their retirements on those...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of the...
