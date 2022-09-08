Read full article on original website
Peekskill Police Issue Alert For Mailbox Thieves Stealing Checks
Police issued an alert to Northern Westchester residents about thieves who are stealing checks from a curbside mailbox in the area. The Peekskill Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 9, that investigators believe suspects are stealing checks from the United State Post Office curbside mailbox located at 738 South St. in Peekskill.
NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting
New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a house located on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was seemingly distraught inside the house.
Dutchess Sheriff holds solemn 9/11 remembrance
POUGHKEEPSIE – First responders and family gathered at the Dutchess County Law Enforcement Center on Sunday as Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati remembered the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11, and the ones who have died as a result of 9/11 illnesses. “The world we...
Give That Dog a Bone! Ulster County K9 Heads to Retirement Life
Congratulations are in order for one Ulster County pup. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced this week that after 7 years of hard work, K-9 Farrell is set to retire. K-9 Farrel started with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office back in 2015 after graduating from K-9 school where he was certified "by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in patrol and narcotics detection" according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office. Since 2015, K-9 Farrell has served alongside his handler, Deputy James Slinsky.
thephoto-news.com
Police blotters – Sept. 9, 2022
Ivan Balbuena Hernandez, 32, of Monroe, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 14. Lusbi Herrera Villatoro, 34, of Monroe, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors. She was released to appear in village court on Sept. 7.
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Man Armed With Knife Shot, Killed By Trooper During Incident In Wawarsing, Police Say
A man was shot and killed by a trooper after threatening an officer with a knife during an incident in the Hudson Valley, according to New York State Police. It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County. State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist...
State trooper shoots and kills armed man
PINE BUSH – A state trooper shot and killed a man who lunged toward officers with a large knife at a residence on Clark Road in the Town of Wawarsing. The incident that took place on Friday, September 9, claimed the life of 41-year-old Daniel McAlpin. State Police and...
Ulster County man fatally shot by state trooper; AG's office investigating
The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a shooting in which an Ulster County man was killed Friday by a state trooper. According to state police, troopers and members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Friday to assist the county Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. ...
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
Drivers identified in fatal Dutchess County crash
New York State Police have identified the victim and driver of a fatal crash in Pleasant Valley. Erin Clancy, 50, of Stanford, was killed, and Camay Pryce, 33, of Poughkeepsie, was seriously injured in the crash.
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash
A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI. The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.
School Bus Issues in the Hudson Valley Have Many Parents Angry
Almost every school district in the Hudson Valley is dealing with some sort of problem with their kids getting to school this year. It's been well documented over the last few years that there is a widespread shortage of school bus drivers. The shortage is being felt in many of the Hudson Valley school districts and parents are looking for answers.
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
“I think I hurt Lucy”
Johnny Amaro, 49, couldn’t make up his mind on the morning of September 1 whether to throw himself bodily off the bridge which connects Kingston to Rhinecliff. The morning was cloudy and according to a police officer at the scene Amaro appeared to be covered in blood. About five...
PD: Suicidal New York Man Killed Woman In Hudson Valley
A man who was pulled from jumping off a local bridge is accused of murdering a Hudson Valley woman. On September 1, 2022, around 7:40 a.m., the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.
Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– The Gang Task Force arrested James Howard (DOB: 12/16/93) and served him with an arrest warrant that had been obtained by Detective Martin Heanue of the Homicide Unit. The warrant charges Howard with Felony Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for his role in the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on August 13, 2022, on Knowlton Street, which resulted in two others being shot. This is the second arrest in this case, which remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended. Great work by Detective Heanue and all those who assisted.
