Just North of Milwaukee, Cedarburg is a Daytime Destination

A short drive up I-43 from Milwaukee lie the mean streets of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Okay, they’re not that mean. In fact, if Cedarburg were any quainter, Jimmy Stewart would be running down Washington Avenue wishing a hearty, happy holiday to the ol’ Building and Loan. Sauk and Potawatomi...
CEDARBURG, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Light That Tunnel Yourself

Dear Ruthie
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None

Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Tosa Man and UWM Prof Brew Ancient Beers

Downstairs in his Wauwatosa basement, homebrewer Jeff Enders in making history. Perhaps it’s better to say that Enders is remaking history. The Milwaukee native has reached deep into the annals of brewing to forage recipes from ancient civilizations developed long before hops was king to create historic styles that don’t always seem like beer, and yet provide the critical building blocks on which the current brewing industry—and civilization, for that matter—stands.
WAUWATOSA, WI
shepherdexpress.com

UPAF’s Patrick Rath on the Challenges Facing Wisconsin Arts Groups

When it was founded over half a century ago, the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) was focused on the Downtown building now called the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The scope has widened since then to the entire city. In recent years UPAF has allocated more than $8 million annually to its 14 member groups, much of it for Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet, First Stage, Florentine Opera Company and Skylight Music Theatre. UPAF receives no government funding and depends on contributions from individuals, companies and foundations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

September Author Preview

This September is going to be a fun month for book lovers in the Milwaukee area. There are several author appearances and other book related events on tap, with a little something for everyone. Here are just a few of the things happening this month:. Just about everyone has tried,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

