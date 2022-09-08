When it was founded over half a century ago, the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) was focused on the Downtown building now called the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The scope has widened since then to the entire city. In recent years UPAF has allocated more than $8 million annually to its 14 member groups, much of it for Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet, First Stage, Florentine Opera Company and Skylight Music Theatre. UPAF receives no government funding and depends on contributions from individuals, companies and foundations.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO